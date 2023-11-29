Three Republican Lawmakers Walkout Of Vote To Repeal DeSantis’ Reedy Creek Improvement District Takeover

Three Republican state lawmakers walked out of a vote to repeal Governor Ron DeSantis’ takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District on Wednesday.

What’s Happening:

The Orlando Sentinel reports

The walk out left the delegation to lose its quorum, meaning the 7-0 vote to advance the bill was deemed invalid.

The lawmakers who walked out stated they were upset over how leadership is chosen within the delegation.

To start, the meeting of 14 members had three Republican lawmakers and one Democrat lawmaker absent from the meeting.

While the bill faces an uphill climb in Tallahassee with a GOP legislature and a possible DeSantis veto, Senator Linda Stewart says that she’s not “discouraged” and that the delegation plans to bring it up again next week.

What They’re Saying:

“It’s disrespectful to the staff who spent hours preparing for this meeting and to the more than 100 members of the public who signed up to speak. I can only assume this was less about delegation rules and more about Republican lawmakers not wanting to take a vote on restoring Reedy Creek.” – Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani

