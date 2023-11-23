Proposed Bill Seeks To Undo DeSantis Takeover Of Reedy Creek Improvement District

A proposed bill and ballot initiative seeks to undo all of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ efforts with the Reedy Creek Improvement District, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

Florida State Senator Linda Stewart is reportedly preparing to file a bill that would repeal Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The introduction of the bill is part of a push to sway the Florida legislature to revisit the issue, which has made national headlines since the Disney/DeSantis feud started in 2022, after Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek opposed what is critically referred to as the “don’t say gay” bill, limiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

As the back and forth continued, DeSantis looked at Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, passing legislature so that it is now the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), and DeSantis has hand picked each of the board members.

Stewart, who is looking to repeal the bill that created the CFTOD, says she is “looking at every avenue possible to get this overturned… we are going to try to get people to vote and see how many people will still believe in how they voted the first time.”

It will be rough, as DeSantis allies control the legislature, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo supported the takeover as well. However, the measure could pick-up bipartisan support from at least one senator, who is reportedly backing DeSantis rival Donald Trump.

State Sen. Gruters reportedly voted against his party and sided with Disney back in April, when he voted against an amendment that sought to void Disney's control over development in Central Florida.

Stewart says that the CFTOD has been plagued by cronyism and sagging employee morale since DeSantis took over. According to reports, more than 40 of the district’s 370 employees have left, including several who gave scathing exit surveys as they left.

The Disney Defenders, which have no ties to the Walt Disney Company, are making an effort to get the issue on the state’s 2024 ballot. One of their initiatives would see the Reedy Creek Improvement District in the state constitution, undoing changes made by DeSantis. The group has reportedly yet to raise any money, or gotten any signatures ahead of the February 1st deadline. However, they are getting their message out there, having showed up to the District’s monthly board meeting in November, where they gave pink slips to each of the board members, suggest that they would be fired by voters. The group also plans on collecting signatures and registering people to vote outside of Walt Disney World

Disney is still in the midst of taking DeSantis head-on, suing him in both state and federal court, accusing him and his actions as a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” DeSantis’ CFTOD sued Disney, asking a judge to void agreements that have been in place for over 50 years that allow Disney to retain control over development at Walt Disney World.