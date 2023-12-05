Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Accuses Disney of Controlling Reedy Creek with Bribes

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) has reportedly accused Disney of controlling Reedy Creek, the previous district board, with bribes, according to Yahoo.

The CFTOD filed an 80-page report that included the accusation: "For years, the company treated district employees like Disney employees by, for instance, providing complimentary annual passes and steep discounts — benefits and perks that were akin to bribes. Not surprisingly then, the district's employees believed that it was in their job to prioritize the interests of Disney."

The report also went on to say Reedy Creek enjoyed "exceptionally broad authority to regulate itself, at Disney's total discretion."

It is worth noting however that the report does not accuse Reedy Creek of criminal activity.

The CFTOD will meet Wednesday to vote on whether or not they accept the report, which was prepared for the board by a group of experts.

A Disney spokesperson referred to the report as an "exercise in revisionist history.” “This report is neither objective nor credible, and only seeks to advance (the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District's) interests in its wasteful litigation that could derail investment within the district. Further, it does not change the fact that the CFTOD board was appointed by the governor to punish Disney for exercising its Constitutional right to free speech."

Yahoo reports it is like that the CFTOD’s report will factor into future legislation.