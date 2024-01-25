Disney, CFTOD Set June Trial Date For Public Records Lawsuit

The Walt Disney Company and the DeSantis-created Central Florida Tourism Oversight District have agreed to a June trial date for their public records lawsuit, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) have reportedly agreed to a June 24th trial date for their lawsuit over public records.
- Disney sued the CFTOD, created by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (effectively dismantling Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District), in December, claiming that officials were withholding public records and violating the state’s public records law.
- A separate lawsuit filed by Disney Lawyers accuse the CFTOD of failing to turn over text messages and emails as discovery – which would also include work-related communications on personal devices. A judge has yet to rule on that request.
- Another lawsuit is still pending in Federal Court that was filed by Disney against Ron DeSantis and state officials, alleging that the CFTOD was created as a personal retaliation and violation of constitutional rights as it happened after the Walt Disney Company publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, commonly referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. The law was championed by DeSantis, who recently dropped out of the running for the presidential nomination.
- This was just the beginning of an ongoing back and forth between Disney, DeSantis, and the CFTOD. Shortly before control of the district changed hands from Disney to DeSantis appointees, the Disney supporters on its board signed agreements with Disney shifting control over design and construction at Walt Disney World to the company. DeSantis’ appointees claimed the “eleventh-hour deals” neutered their powers, and the district sued the company in state court to have the contracts voided.
