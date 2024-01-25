Disney, CFTOD Set June Trial Date For Public Records Lawsuit

The Walt Disney Company and the DeSantis-created Central Florida Tourism Oversight District have agreed to a June trial date for their public records lawsuit, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

Disney sued the CFTOD

A separate lawsuit filed by Disney Lawyers accuse the CFTOD of failing to turn over text messages and emails as discovery – which would also include work-related communications on personal devices. A judge has yet to rule on that request.

Another lawsuit is still pending in Federal Court that was filed by Disney against Ron DeSantis and state officials, alleging that the CFTOD was created as a personal retaliation and violation of constitutional rights

This was just the beginning of an ongoing back and forth between Disney, DeSantis, and the CFTOD. Shortly before control of the district changed hands from Disney to DeSantis appointees, the Disney supporters on its board signed agreements with Disney shifting control over design and construction at Walt Disney World