Experiences Inspired by “Encanto” and “Indiana Jones” Being Considered to Replace DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

New experiences inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones are being considered for the reimagined DinoLand U.S.A. land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Revealed by the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Imagineering, Bruce Vaughn at Destination D23 Encanto – the Academy Award winning Walt Disney Animation Studios film – and the fan-favorite adventurer Indiana Jones are being considered for the reimagined land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

– the Academy Award winning Walt Disney Animation Studios film – and the fan-favorite adventurer Indiana Jones are being considered for the reimagined land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The reimagining will be inspired by a region sometimes referred to as “tropical Americas.”

As part of their research, Imagineers are looking at some of the most biodiverse areas on the planet in the regions just north and south of the equator here in the Western Hemisphere – the northern part of South America, stretching up into Central America.

This reimagining of DinoLand U.S.A. was first teased at last year’s D23 Expo, with concepts at the time focusing on Zootopia and Moana .

and . Bruce said that there’s a long way to go and a lot more to discover, but Imagineering teams in Florida are up for the challenge.

More details will be revealed in the future.

More News from Destination D23: