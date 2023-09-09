Test Track at EPCOT to Get Another Update Inspired by World of Motion

As part of the continued reimagining of EPCOT, Disney and Chevrolet will be working together to update Test Track once again.
- Just announced at Destination D23, Test Track will once again be reimagined at EPCOT.
- Imagineers along with teams from Chevrolet are reaching back into history for inspiration – from the original World of Motion – and bringing that spirit of optimism to the next iteration of the Test Track attraction.
- Concept art was released, showing a sleek, futuristic new car design seemingly traveling through a forest-like area.
- More information will be shared in the future.
- Test Track originally opened in 1999, replacing World of Motion. The attraction was last updated in 2011, adding in design elements inspired by TRON: Legacy.
