New Country Bear Jamboree Show Featuring Disney Songs Coming to Magic Kingdom in 2024

The Country Bear Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom is getting new songs and the bears will be performing a new act beginning in 2024.

Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty announced the updated Country Bear Jamboree this morning at Destination D23

When the show debuts, the bears will be reinterpreting favorite Disney songs in different genres of country music, such as Bluegrass, rockabilly, pop country, and more.

Imagineers are envisioning the new experience as a homage to the classic musical revues in Nashville and they’re working with Nashville musicians to get the authentic country sound.

The Country Bear Jamboree will still have the fun and friendly tone fans enjoy with the same famous characters like the loveable Trixie, Big Al and others.

One bear will be getting a slight name change, as Liver Lips McGrowl will now be known as Romeo McGrowl.

Based on the poster, there may be a new name for the attraction – Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

A video from the recording session for the songs was shared during the presentation, confirming that a featured song will, naturally, be “The Bare Necessities.”

You can hear a small glimpse from the recording session in the TikTok below:

