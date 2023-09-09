New Country Bear Jamboree Show Featuring Disney Songs Coming to Magic Kingdom in 2024

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

The Country Bear Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom is getting new songs and the bears will be performing a new act beginning in 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty announced the updated Country Bear Jamboree this morning at Destination D23.
  • When the show debuts, the bears will be reinterpreting favorite Disney songs in different genres of country music, such as Bluegrass, rockabilly, pop country, and more.
  • Imagineers are envisioning the new experience as a homage to the classic musical revues in Nashville and they’re working with Nashville musicians to get the authentic country sound.
  • The Country Bear Jamboree will still have the fun and friendly tone fans enjoy with the same famous characters like the loveable Trixie, Big Al and others.
  • One bear will be getting a slight name change, as Liver Lips McGrowl will now be known as Romeo McGrowl.
  • Based on the poster, there may be a new name for the attraction – Country Bear Musical Jamboree.
  • A video from the recording session for the songs was shared during the presentation, confirming that a featured song will, naturally, be “The Bare Necessities.”
  • You can hear a small glimpse from the recording session in the TikTok below:

@disneyparks

Rehearsals are now under way! 🪕Country Bear Jamboree is getting new songs and a new act reinterpreting favorite Disney songs in 2024 🐻🎶 @Disney D23 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #MagicKingdom #CountryBearJamboree #NewShow #CountryMusic #Nashville #DisneyNews #DestinationD23

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

More from Destination D23:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.