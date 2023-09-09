New EPCOT Nighttime Spectacular “Luminous The Symphony of Us” Opening December 5th

At Destination D23 today, the previously untitled new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT finally got a name. Luminous The Symphony of Us will be coming to the park this winter.
What’s Happening:
- Today, it was announced that Luminous The Symphony of Us will debut at EPCOT on December 5th.
- As Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle noted, this new spectacular will feature fireworks, fountains, lasers, lighting effects, and music.
- The show will also include an original composition and evocative selections from the Disney songbook.
- As previously announced, this new spectacular will remind us that we’re more alike than different, connecting our hearts together as one.
- Currently, EPCOT Forever is running following the closure of Harmonious earlier this year.
- A closing date for that show has not yet been announced.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com