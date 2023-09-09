New EPCOT Nighttime Spectacular “Luminous The Symphony of Us” Opening December 5th

At Destination D23 today, the previously untitled new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT finally got a name. Luminous The Symphony of Us will be coming to the park this winter.

What’s Happening:

Today, it was announced that Luminous The Symphony of Us will debut at EPCOT on December 5th.

The show will also include an original composition and evocative selections from the Disney songbook.

As previously announced, this new spectacular will remind us that we’re more alike than different, connecting our hearts together as one.

A closing date for that show has not yet been announced.