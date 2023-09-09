Disney Cruise Line Announces Seventh Ship to Be Named the Disney Adventure

Today, at Destination D23, Disney Cruise Line announced a name for its seventh ship: The Disney Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Late last year, it was announced that Disney Cruise Line had acquired a partially completed ship

This morning, Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum revealed that the new ship will be known as the Disney Adventure — not to be confused with the Disney Treasure,

Disney explains, “With a name that evokes the very spirit of exploration, the Disney Adventure will take families on a fantastical voyage across a sea of Disney, Pixar and Marvel

As previously announced, the new ship will have its homeport in Singapore

Construction of the 208,000-gross-ton ship is currently underway in Germany at the MV Werften shipyard.

The Disney Adventure is expected to set sail in 2025 with details about the maiden voyage and onboard experiences coming at a later date.

More from Destination D23: