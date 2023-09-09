Disney Cruise Line Announces Seventh Ship to Be Named the Disney Adventure

Today, at Destination D23, Disney Cruise Line announced a name for its seventh ship: The Disney Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Late last year, it was announced that Disney Cruise Line had acquired a partially completed ship that was originally ordered by another company.
- This morning, Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum revealed that the new ship will be known as the Disney Adventure — not to be confused with the Disney Treasure, which happens to be adventure themed.
- Disney explains, “With a name that evokes the very spirit of exploration, the Disney Adventure will take families on a fantastical voyage across a sea of Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories, venturing into realms representing every corner of the Disney world – and beyond.”
- As previously announced, the new ship will have its homeport in Singapore (for at least five years) and offer itineraries around Southeast Asia.
- Construction of the 208,000-gross-ton ship is currently underway in Germany at the MV Werften shipyard.
- The Disney Adventure is expected to set sail in 2025 with details about the maiden voyage and onboard experiences coming at a later date.
