Everything We Know (And 4 Things We Don’t) About the Disney Treasure

The Disney Cruise Line just shared a whole boatload of information about their newest ship – the Disney Treasure. We’ve gathered up all of that information for you here – everything we know about the Disney Treasure. We’ve also shown comparisons to its “sister ship,” the Disney Wish.

What We Know:

Overall

As the second ship in this class, the Disney Treasure will be very similar to the first ship, the Disney Wish. The overall layout is reportedly identical. Many of the locations will receive a new name and theme while others will keep the same name.

Adventure will serve as the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship, in honor of Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration, so where the theme is changed, it will likely be to bring that kind of feel to the ship. By comparison, the overall theme of the Disney Wish is fantasy. If the Disney Cruise line fleet was a theme park, the Wish would be Fantasyland and the Treasure would be Adventureland.

We also learned that some things that guests have been critical of on the Disney Wish will be remaining, including not having a walking track that goes completely around the ship, and lots of space will continue to be dedicated to high end retail.

Inaugural Sailing and Itineraries

The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida. Bookings will begin on September 12th for Pearl level – eventually getting to the general public on September 20th.

The other booking dates are as follows: Pearl Castaway Club Members: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Platinum Castaway Club Members: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Gold Castaway Club Members: Thursday, September 14, 2023 Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders: Monday, September 18, 2023 Silver Castaway Club Members : Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Bookings open to all Guests: Wednesday ,September 20, 2023

Golden Oak residents, Club 33 Members, Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders will need to book by phone during the early-booking period.

Initial bookings will be available for travel dates through May 2025.

Grand Hall

Located on Deck 3 and extending up to Deck 5

Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, the Grand Hall aboard the Disney Treasure draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, Aladdin .

. The Grand Hall aboard the Disney Treasure is Disney Cruise Line’s palace on the seas and the key to unlocking a trove of captivating new entertainment, including interactive shows, character encounters and musical performances. As the adventure unfolds for guests on the Disney Treasure, the Grand Hall will serve as the ship’s most prominent gathering space, inspiring wonder and exploration during each Voyage.

The Grand Hall will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark.

We also know the chandelier in the Grand Hall will still provide enchanting entertainment and even a kiss goodnight.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The Grand Hall of the Disney Wish features a Cinderella theme as opposed to Aladdin.

theme as opposed to . As you can see above, the chandelier provides a similar experience the one on the Disney Treasure will.

Plaza De Coco

Located on Deck 5

On board the Disney Treasure, the vibrant town of Santa Cecilia awakens at Plaza De Coco, the world's first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, Coco. Miguel and his familia will take guests on a colorful, music-filled journey that celebrates treasured family memories and togetherness with a festive dinner menu that offers a modern twist on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment. Plaza de Coco will offer two unique shows for guests.

. Miguel and his familia will take guests on a colorful, music-filled journey that celebrates treasured family memories and togetherness with a festive dinner menu that offers a modern twist on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment. Plaza de Coco will offer two unique shows for guests.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Plaza De Coco will be taking the place of “Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure.”

You can see the whole experience from the Frozen-themed restaurant in the video above.

themed restaurant in the video above. With the Disney Treasure offering seven-night itineraries as opposed to the Wish’s current three- and four-night itineraries, Plaza De Coco will feature two shows as guests will dine in the restaurant twice during their cruise.

Worlds of Marvel

Located on Deck 4

The Disney Treasure will include one of Disney Cruise Line’s beloved restaurant concepts, Worlds of Marvel. During “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” Spider-Man will call upon his fellow Avengers — and the brave diners at Worlds of Marvel — for backup when an unexpected villain invades the ship in search of powerful quantum technology.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Worlds of Marvel will be a copy from the Wish. However, like Plaza De Coco, the restaurant will offer two unique shows as guests will dine in the restaurant twice during their seven-night cruise.

1923

Located on Deck 3

The Disney Treasure will include one of Disney Cruise Line’s beloved restaurant concepts, 1923, named for The Walt Disney Company’s founding year. The elegant dining experience aboard the Disney Treasure will celebrate the company’s legacy of animation and offer a tasteful tribute to Californian heritage with dishes inspired by the state’s fusion of cultural flavors.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

1923 will be a copy of the restaurant on the Disney Wish, with the small change that it will focus on Disney’s adventure-based films.

Jumbeaux’s Sweets

Located on Deck 11

Surrounded by playful pink interiors, Victorian-style architecture and an endearing sculpture of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, guests will be served humor and heart by the cone full, along with a selection of more than 35 flavors of handmade gelato, ice cream and sorbets, specialty treats, candies and more at the sweetshop, Jumbeaux’s Sweets.

Jumbeaux’s Sweets will be reminiscent of the popular ice cream parlor, Jumbeaux Café, featured in Disney’s Zootopia.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Jumbeaux’s Sweets will take the place of the Wish’s Inside Out: Joyful Sweets

Marceline Market

Located on Deck 11

Named for Walt Disney’s early childhood hometown in Missouri, Marceline Market will be a stylish food hall aboard the Disney Treasure inspired by popular marketplaces from around the world. Guests will find an ever-changing menu along with ocean views from both indoor and outdoor seating.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Sarabi

Located on Deck 4 with a balcony on Deck 5

Named for the lioness matriarch from Disney’s The Lion King, Sarabi will be a central hub for a multitude of daytime activities and adult-exclusive evening entertainment, serving as the perfect gathering place for families.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Sarabi will take the place of and keep the same open-air design of Luna aboard the Disney Wish

Hero Zone

Located on Deck 12

Hero Zone will be a progressive sports and recreation venue on the Disney Treasure, where physical activity blends with imagination. Here, guests will “go the distance” during action-packed physical challenges and game show-style competitions for families to play together.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The Hero Zone can also be found on the Disney Wish

Never Land and Wonderland Cinemas

Located on Deck 4

The Never Land Cinema and Wonderland Cinema will be two intimate, luxe screening rooms onboard the Disney Treasure that elevate the onboard cinematic experience, featuring the latest visual and audio technology and offering more options than ever before for guests to watch first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and more.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Walt Disney Theatre – Beauty and the Beast and “Disney Seas the Adventure”

Located on Deck 3 with a balcony on Deck 4

On the Disney Treasure, the Walt Disney Theatre will be an opulent show palace that comes alive with original Broadway-style productions developed exclusively for Disney Cruise Line by world-class creative teams. “Beauty and the Beast,” the fan-favorite Broadway-style musical, and “Disney Seas the Adventure,” an original musical spectacular, will take stage at the Walt Disney Theatre aboard Disney Treasure voyages.

“Beauty and the Beast” will bring Belle’s enchanting adventure to the Walt Disney Theatre stage aboard the Disney Treasure, incorporating imaginative elements from the live-action film and the classic animated feature. Guests will be invited to experience this tale as old as time, as they are whisked away on a magical journey to discover the power of transformation in this fan-favorite Broadway-style musical.

Guests will experience “Disney Seas the Adventure, an original musical spectacular that features beloved characters from Disney and Pixar stories alongside rousing renditions of iconic Disney songs, on board Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure. The voyage begins when Captain Minnie hands over the helm to her dear friend Goofy as he sets sail into uncharted waters on a journey to discover his own inner captain.

Typically there is a third major show on each Disney ship. Disney has announced what the third show will be.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The Walt Disney Theatre aboard the Disney Wish is home to “The Little Mermaid,” “Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular” and “Disney Seas the Adventure.”

Skipper Society

Located on Deck 3

Adventure awaits guests beneath a tangle of untamed foliage at Skipper Society, a centrally located adult outpost that features refined nods to the iconic Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney theme parks around the globe. At Skipper Society, guests will indulge in themed cocktails and light snacks.

The Skipper Society will not be related to the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (SEA)

While the Bayou on the Wish is known for its beignets, the Skipper Society will be famous for its specialty waffle.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Skipper Society will be taking the place of The Bayou Princess and the Frog-inspired bar on the Disney Wish.

Periscope Pub

Located on Deck 5

Guests will dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans at the Periscope Pub. Serving as Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by the spellbinding adventure of Walt Disney’s 1954 film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and the legacy Disney Parks attraction, the submarine-styled interiors will give guests a look at the watery world below through an intriguing glass ceiling.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Periscope Pub will take the place of Keg and Compass

Adult Dining

Located on Deck 12

The Disney Treasure will feature two adults-only fine dining locations and an upscale lounge as well.

The Disney Treasure will include the popular Palo Steakhouse, a twist on Disney Cruise Line's signature specialty dining venue. The menu will strike a balance between time-honored Italian fare and modern steakhouse dining, and the decor will be inspired by Cogsworth, the majordomo-turned-enchanted-clock from Beauty and the Beast.

Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement will offer the most luxurious dining experience on board the Disney Treasure, featuring a gourmet menu crafted by the three Michelin-starred chef. This romantic and intimate venue will play off the candelabra maître d', Lumiere, from Beauty and the Beast. On board the Disney Treasure, The Rose will be a chic, high-end lounge nestled between Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté. Inspired by the fateful flower at the heart of Beauty and the Beast, The Rose will be an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail.

by Chef Arnaud Lallement will offer the most luxurious dining experience on board the Disney Treasure, featuring a gourmet menu crafted by the three Michelin-starred chef. This romantic and intimate venue will play off the candelabra maître d’, Lumiere, from . On board the Disney Treasure, The Rose will be a chic, high-end lounge nestled between Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté. Inspired by the fateful flower at the heart of Beauty and the Beast, The Rose will be an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The Disney Wish also has Palo, Enchante and The Rose. Disney has not announced what, if any, differences there will be on the Disney Treasure.

Senses

Located on Deck 5

Senses Spa will be a tranquil oasis offering indulgent spa and beauty treatments onboard the Disney Treasure, drawing on the serenity of natural elements to promote tranquility, pampering and relaxation. In addition to private treatment rooms and lavish spa villas, Senses Spa will include the Rainforest Room, where guests experience the benefits of steam, heat and water therapy and aromatherapy to relax the mind and body, as well as exercise and wellness rooms, including a fitness center and spin studio.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The Disney Wish also has a Senses Spa. Disney has not announced what, if any, differences there will be on the Disney Treasure.

Upper Deck Pools

Located on Deck 11 and 12

Families will discover seven pools staggered among tiered decks, an abundance of luxe lounge chairs, an imaginative take on fast-casual fare with a festive character twist and a thrilling water attraction, AquaMouse, in an expansive district themed to Mickey and friends.

Surrounded by open ocean and open sky, the adventures will continue on the Disney Treasure’s upper decks with three uniquely themed districts offering fun water features, quick and casual dining options, and plenty of space to relax and soak up the sun.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The Disney Treasure appears to have the same pool layout as the Disney Wish.

Toy Story Splash Zone

Located on Deck 12

Little ones will go “to swim-finity and beyond” in a Toy Story-themed district designed especially for families with toddlers and young children onboard the Disney Treasure. The expansive deck area will include Toy Story Splash Zone, Trixie’s Falls wading pool, Slide-a-Saurus Rex family waterslide and Weezy’s Freezies smoothie bar.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The Disney Wish also has a Toy Story Splash Zone for the little ones.

AquaMouse

Located on Deck 13

Onboard the Disney Treasure, the AquaMouse will introduce an all-new storyline, “Curse of the Golden Egg,” to its existing lineup that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. Suspended high above the upper decks, powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The AquaMouse can also be enjoyed aboard the Disney Wish, but “Curse of the Golden Egg” will be new for the Disney Treasure. Disney did indicate the new short would be added to the Disney Wish.

Oceaneer Club

Located on Deck 2

At Walt Disney Imagineering Lab onboard the Disney Treasure, kids will discover the secrets of world renowned Disney Imagineers—the creative masterminds behind Disney theme parks, resorts and cruise ships—with hands-on activities and creative experiments that bring their imaginations to life right before their eyes.

At Star Wars: Cargo Bay, the peculiar creatures and legendary characters from a galaxy far, far away will take center stage as kids are immersed in their own Star Wars story and take on the role of creature handlers and learn to manage a mischievous menagerie of exotic beings.

Marvel Super Hero Academy will be a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young “recruits” will be trained to be the next generation of super heroes.

Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck will be a nautical playground inspired by the colors, icons and magic of Disney Cruise Line. Little cadets can set sail on a fun-filled adventure with an array of maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities..

Fairytale Hall will be a royal collection of activity rooms where princesses and princes let their creativity shine at Rapunzel’s Art Studio and read and act out stories at Belle’s Library.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The images shown of the Oceaneer Club on the Disney Treasure look very similar to the Disney Wish. In the past, Disney has made several theming changes to the Oceaneer Club between ships within the same class. It remains to be seen if that trend continues.

It’s a Small World Nursery

Located on Deck 2

For the youngest cruisers onboard the Disney Treasure, It’s a Small World Nursery will offer babysitting services in a whimsical environment inspired by the classic Disney attraction. Here, little ones will play games, make crafts, watch movies, read books and even spend time with special Disney friends — all under the expert care of Disney-trained counselors.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The Disney Wish also has It’s a Small World Nursery for the littlest ones.

Edge & Vibe

Located on Deck 5 (Edge) and Deck 12 (Vibe)

Teens sailing on the Disney Treasure will have their own dedicated club called Vibe, a stylish space inspired by a French artists’ loft with classic architecture, vibrant neon signs and funk pop art, including a selfie-worthy Mickey Mouse statue.

At Edge aboard the Disney Treasure, tweens will play games and make new friends in a bright, colorful hangout inspired by a chic New York City loft.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Edge and Vibe both exist on the Disney Wish. Disney has not announced if there will be any changes on the Disney Treasure.

Verandah Stateroom

The luxurious accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure will strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm with a fresh, natural color scheme and custom artwork that entices guests to peer beyond their staterooms into fantastical worlds from heartwarming Disney adventures.

One of the common complaints about the Disney Wish was a lack of storage for clothes in the statements. It’s unknown if the new rooms will offer more space given the longer itineraries.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

As you can see in the images above, some of the staterooms on the Treasure will feature an Aladdin theme as the ship follows its theme of adventure. Aboard the Wish, guests will find staterooms themed to more Princess-focused films, such as Cinderella, Frozen, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog and more.

Concierge Suite

Disney Treasure’s concierge level suites will feature elegant interiors inspired by the majestic grasslands Simba calls home in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Lion King. The design will feature themed artwork, mosaics and a harmonious color scheme, and the staterooms and suites will offer an exclusive concierge lounge with a private sun deck.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Like the verandah staterooms, the theming of the concierge suites aboard the Treasure will be different from the Wish. On the Wish, guests can expect suites themed to Tangled, The Little Mermaid and more.

Royal Suites – Rajah and Bagheera

The adventure-inspired accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure will extend to four royal suites that pay tribute to the faithful feline companions of daring Disney characters. The upscale designs include the Bagheera Royal Suites, honoring the noble panther from The Jungle Book and the lush forests he calls home.

and the lush forests he calls home. The remaining two will be the Rajah Royal Suites, themed to Princess Jasmine’s protective tiger who dwells in the royal palace of Agrabah in the classic Disney film, Aladdin.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The four Royal Suites aboard the Wish are the Princess Aurora and Briar Rose Suites.

Tomorrow Tower Suite

Set high in the Disney Treasure’s forward funnel, The Tomorrow Tower Suite will be a one-of-a-kind suite that overlooks the ship’s top deck and glimpses the unbounded open horizon through an expansive two-story window. The Tomorrow Tower Suite captures the same forward-thinking mindset that inspired Walt Disney World Resort’s theme park, EPCOT.

With nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, the Tomorrow Tower Suite onboard the Disney Treasure will comfortably sleep eight guests and features designated areas for eating, sleeping and playing as well as other perks like a full kitchen and private ensuite elevator.

Embracing the adventures of tomorrow, The Tomorrow Tower Suite onboard the Disney Treasure will capture the same forward-thinking mindset that inspired Walt Disney World Resort's theme park, EPCOT. The distinct atmosphere of EPCOT's World of Discovery neighborhood will be interpreted through dynamic art pieces, molten metal accents and futuristic, colorful glass accents throughout the suite.

The distinct atmosphere of EPCOT’s World of Discovery neighborhood will be interpreted through dynamic art pieces, molten metal accents and futuristic, colorful glass accents throughout The Tomorrow Tower Suite aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

The Tower Suite aboard the Disney Wish is simply called the Wish Tower Suite and it is themed to Disney’s Moana.

Complete Stateroom Breakdown

The Disney Treasure will include a total of 1,246 staterooms. 123 inside staterooms 170 oceanview staterooms 877 verandah staterooms 76 concierge staterooms

Those 76 concierge staterooms will consist of: 1 Tomorrow Tower Suite 2 two-story Royal Suites with verandah 2 one-story Royal Suites with verandah 18 one-bedroom suites with verandah 46 family oceanview staterooms with verandah 7 family oceanview staterooms (no verandah)

There are also several accessible staterooms on board the Disney Treasure, including: 36 mobility and communication staterooms 56 communication-only staterooms

The accessible staterooms offer extra-large spaces for maneuverability and roll-in showers with fold-down seats.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Interestingly, The Treasure offers 8 fewer total staterooms than the Wish (1,254). However, the ratios are mostly the same as the Wish offers 948 verandah staterooms, 185 oceanview staterooms and 121 inside staterooms.

Hook’s Barbery

Located on Deck 4

Hook’s Barbery, a twist on a traditional European men’s salon, will offer cuts, shaves, and nail and skin care onboard the Disney Treasure. The space will brim with narrative details inspired by its namesake, Captain Hook. Not only will Hook’s Barbery provide salon and barber services, but it will also boast the ultimate toast to a pirate’s life: a hidden bar.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Hooks Barbery exists on the Disney Wish as well and has become a favorite “hidden gem” for both a haircut and an Old Fashioned.

Untangled Salon

Located on Deck 4

At Untangled Salon aboard the Disney Treasure, adults will let their hair down (and have it styled any way they want) in a light and airy environment perfect for pampering. Shades of purple and gold will adorn this chic, high-end salon Inspired by Rapunzel — the artistic Disney Princess known for her long, flowing tresses. Untangled Salon will also offer manicures, pedicures, teeth whitening and skin treatments.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Untangled Salon is present on the Disney Wish as well with the same Rapunzel theme.

Deck Parties

Another signature Disney Cruise Line nighttime deck celebration, Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party, returns aboard the Disney Treasure. On one special night of every voyage, guests of all ages can don their most swashbuckling pirate garb and head to the upper decks for a rollicking rock-and-roll extravaganza, complete with fireworks at sea like only Disney can do.

Comparing to the Disney Wish

Even with the shorter itineraries available on the Disney Wish, guests can still enjoy Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party on one night of their cruise. Check it out in the video above.

What We Don’t Know:

While that is a lot of information we got on the Disney Treasure there are still a few things we do not know. For example…

What will be the themes of the standard Staterooms?

As we said earlier, staterooms aboard the Disney Wish are themed to Princess-focused films, such as Cinderella, Frozen, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog and more. We know at least some of the Disney Treasure staterooms will have an Aladdin theme, but what other beloved Disney films might we see?

What will replace Hyperspace Lounge and Nightingales?

The Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Lounge and elegant Nightingale’s are two of the most popular locations on the Disney Wish. We know the Periscope Pub will take over the Keg and Compass location and the Skipper Society will replace The Bayou. However, we have heard nothing yet about what will be featured in place of these two themed bars. Which brings us to our final question…

What About DisneyBand+ and Uncharted Adventures

Disney has not announced how much DisneyBand+ will be incorporated into the Disney Treasure from the beginning.

Disney has not said if the Disney Treasure will have Uncharted Adventures, the augmented reality game played with your cell phone around the Disney Wish.

How will the Haunted Mansion be featured?

The Disney Cruise Line recently sent us a "Treasure box" with a whole bunch of fun teases Coco, Aladdin, The Jungle Cruise and… The Haunted Mansion.

, , The Jungle Cruise and… The Haunted Mansion. Obviously, this initial reveal has not let us know how the beloved Disney attraction will be featured aboard the Disney Treasure. Could the Haunted Mansion be the theme of a new bar taking the location of the Hyperspace Lounge or Nightingale’s? Or is it our imagination? Hmmm?

Be sure to check back for more information about the Disney Treasure as we eagerly await its maiden voyage next December.