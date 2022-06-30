Photos: Nightingale’s and The Bayou on the Disney Wish Offer Light Princess Touches

The Disney Wish features two adult bars loosely themed around two different Princesses, Cinderella and Tiana.

Nightingale’s

Nightingale’s is a refined piano bar inspired by Cinderella’s lyrical rendition of “Sing Sweet Nightingale” in the 1950 film, and offers an extensive menu of fine wines, bubblies and hand-crafted cocktails.

Classically modern with a soft metallic palette, the bar features a glittering chandelier perched above the piano — a swirl of pearlescent bubbles and music notes displaying the titular song’s melody meticulously crafted out of shimmering rose gold.

This vibrant lounge is a thematic extension of the fairytale-inspired Grand Hall from which it stems, with large doors allowing the twinkling tunes to spill out across the atrium, inviting passersby to stop and stay for a while.

The Bayou

The Bayou is an informal lounge offering a New Orleans-inspired good time themed to The Princess and the Frog .

. Flourishing with magnolia blossoms, lily pads and a canopy of twinkling fireflies overhead, this space evokes the magical marsh where Tiana and Naveen take refuge in the film. Bronze statues of each character are featured prominently in the décor, and two gazebos on either side of the bar, inspired by the city’s iconic wrought-iron metalwork structures, provide intimate seating for small groups.

This centrally located venue offers creative cocktails, specialty coffees and signature beignets in a lively, social atmosphere complete with live entertainment and musical performances.

