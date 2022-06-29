Photos/Video – Make the Jump to the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge Aboard the Disney Wish

Today, following the christening of the Disney Wish, we got a chance to head aboard Disney’s newest cruise ship. Star Wars fans can get a Halcyon-esque experience aboard the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge is a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship that will offer themed, immersive experiences for guests.
- In the evenings, Hyperspace Lounge will be reserved for adults with interactive tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by the Star Wars films.
- The venue’s sleek interior design and metallic detailing is inspired by lavish star cruisers similar to Dryden Vos’ ship in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- Jedi artifacts such as these kyber crystals are on display.
- You can see the menu for the Hyperspace Lounge by scanning the QR code below.
- While guests sip their galactic concoctions, this space-faring voyage will transport them to iconic locations from the eras of the Republic, Empire and First Order.
- This unique experience will utilize “hyperspace jumps” to travel from planet to planet while sensational scenes unfold just beyond the ship’s panoramic viewport at each stop.
- Ranging from serene vistas to action-packed encounters, the spectacles seen through this virtual “window” into the galaxy will feature famous spaceships from the films and fan-favorite locales like:
- Batuu
- Tatooine
- Mustafar
- Coruscant
- Take a video tour of the Hyperspace Lounge below:
