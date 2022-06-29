Photos/Video – Make the Jump to the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge Aboard the Disney Wish

Today, following the christening of the Disney Wish, we got a chance to head aboard Disney’s newest cruise ship. Star Wars fans can get a Halcyon-esque experience aboard the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge is a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship that will offer themed, immersive experiences for guests.

In the evenings, Hyperspace Lounge will be reserved for adults with interactive tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by the Star Wars films.

films. The venue’s sleek interior design and metallic detailing is inspired by lavish star cruisers similar to Dryden Vos’ ship in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Jedi artifacts such as these kyber crystals are on display.

You can see the menu for the Hyperspace Lounge by scanning the QR code below.

While guests sip their galactic concoctions, this space-faring voyage will transport them to iconic locations from the eras of the Republic, Empire and First Order.

This unique experience will utilize “hyperspace jumps” to travel from planet to planet while sensational scenes unfold just beyond the ship’s panoramic viewport at each stop.

Ranging from serene vistas to action-packed encounters, the spectacles seen through this virtual “window” into the galaxy will feature famous spaceships from the films and fan-favorite locales like: Batuu Tatooine Mustafar Coruscant



Take a video tour of the Hyperspace Lounge below: