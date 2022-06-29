Disney Shares New Photos of Adult Only Lounges and Quiet Areas on the Disney Wish

On July 14th, the Disney Cruise Line will officially welcome its fifth seafaring vessel, the Disney Wish. The new ship will be home to 11 unique restaurants and lounges with some experiences geared exclusively towards adults…because why should kids have all the fun?!

What’s Happening:

In a few weeks, the Disney Wish will set sail for its maiden voyage and guests will have the chance to enjoy incredible dining and shopping experiences, character encounters and so much more all inspired by beloved Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars stories.

Along with family offerings and kids themed experiences, the Disney Wish will feature five Adult Exclusive lounges and quiet areas The Bayou Hyperspace Lounge Quiet Cove Keg & Compass Cove Cafe

The Bayou

“The Bayou is an informal lounge on the Disney Wish, offering a New Orleans-inspired good time themed to Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog. The centrally located venue offers cocktails, specialty coffees and signature beignets in a lively, social atmosphere complete with live entertainment.”

Hyperspace Lounge

“For the first time on a Disney ship, guests embark on a space-jumping tour of the Star Wars galaxy at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship aboard the Disney Wish. This richly themed, immersive environment is reserved for adults every evening and offers interactive tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by destinations such as Batuu, Tatooine and Mustafar, as seen out the viewport as guests jump to lightspeed from one planet to another.”

Quiet Cove

“Adults indulge in sun-drenched serenity at Quiet Cove, a peaceful refuge aboard the Disney Wish dedicated to lounging, sipping and soaking. Set away from the bustle of family activities, this secluded adults-only district features a luxurious infinity pool and poolside bar.”

Keg & Compass

“The Keg & Compass pub aboard the Disney Wish celebrates the adventure and romance of the sea, evoking the rustic style of a late-1800s Norwegian sailor’s map room. The casual setting offers live sports on large TVs, a special selection of beers, an assortment of liquors, wines and cocktails, and pub fare.”

Cove Cafe

“A Disney Cruise Line guest favorite, Cove Café is a chic poolside lounge aboard the Disney Wish, offering gourmet coffees, teas, specialty drinks and treats throughout the day. The sophisticated yet casual spot reflects the Oceania-inspired artistry of Disney Animation Studios’ Moana.”

More Adult Experiences:

In addition to the dining and lounge offerings, the Disney Wish also features a spa and salons designed for the adult guest (18 and older) to relax and reset in a luxurious and magical setting.