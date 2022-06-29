The Disney Wish Officially Christened in Large Ceremony Featuring Make-A-Wish Children and Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose

This morning, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish, was officially christened in a ceremony at Port Canaveral, Florida.
- A stage was set up with the Disney Wish as the backdrop.
- Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose (voice of Princess Tiana in The Princess and the Frog) performed a stirring rendition of the beloved Disney Parks ballad “Wishes,” evoking the spirit of optimism and wonder woven into the fabric of Disney’s enchanting new cruise ship.
- “Wishes” was even playing while waiting for the ceremony to begin.
- Characters from Disney’s many, many brands came out to help dedicate the ship. From Woody and Buzz, to Rey and Chewbacca. From Anna and Elsa, to Ant Man and the Wasp. All of Disney was present.
- With an astounding assembly of princesses, heroes, Jedi and pals on stage, three Make-A-Wish children stole the show as they played a historic role in the celebration.
- Disney Cruise Line honored Make-A-Wish children past, present and future in the prestigious role of godchildren for the Disney Wish, redefining the longstanding maritime tradition of appointing a ship “godmother.”
- Three ambassadors — Colby, 10; Megan, 16; and Jenna, 13 — represented all Disney Wish godchildren and recited a time-honored blessing of the ship, which symbolically bestows good fortune on the vessel and its travelers.
- In attendance to officially christen the ship were Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
- Here’s what Chapek had to say: “The Disney Wish embodies the incredible magic that only Disney can deliver. It celebrates nearly 100 years of Disney storytelling excellence, bringing fantastic worlds and beloved characters to life like never before through innovative technology and new approaches. Every element of the Disney Wish reflects our relentless focus on our guests, and everything they love about Disney.”
- The event culminated with the ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle like only Disney can do, with a dash of pixie dust and a symphony of pyrotechnics, special effects, music and fanfare.
- The Port Canaveral terminal is decked out with decor for the inaugural sailings of the Disney Wish.
