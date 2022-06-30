Photos: Seek the Spirit of Norway at Keg & Compass on the Disney Wish

Kids aren’t the only ones with dedicated spaces aboard the Disney Wish. Adults have some fun spaces all their own as well, such as the wonderful Keg & Compass pub.

What’s Happening:

  • The Keg & Compass pub aboard the Disney Wish celebrates the adventure and romance of the sea, evoking the rustic style of a late-1800s Norwegian sailor’s map room.
  • The casual setting offers live sports on large TVs, a special selection of beers, an assortment of liquors, wines and cocktails, and pub fare.

  • It seems as if this sea creature has a thing for Mickey pretzels!

  • Subtle nods to Disney characters such as Aladdin and Jasmine are worked into the theming.

  • The sign reads: “You are not the first to pass this way, nor shall you be the last.” This is of course a reference to Maelstrom, the extinct Norway boat ride at EPCOT.

