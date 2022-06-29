Photos: Take a Peek at the Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas Aboard the Disney Wish

The Disney Wish features two state-of-the-art movie theaters that are beautifully decorated both outside and in; the Wonderland Cinema and Never Land Cinema.

These two boutique cinemas are the first in the cruise industry to offer Dolby Atmos 3D audio technology for the most immersive movie-going experience on the high seas.

At 84 and 86 seats respectively, the Wonderland and Never Land cinemas offer guests more options than ever before to watch classic and first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel

Wonderland Cinema

The Wonderland Cinema is inspired by the fantastical world of Alice in Wonderland , with nods to the otherworldly creatures and distinctive characters who inhabit the ever-curiouser Tulgey Wood.

, with nods to the otherworldly creatures and distinctive characters who inhabit the ever-curiouser Tulgey Wood. The woodland motif continues into the ceiling to create the feeling that guests are peering up through the enchanted tree canopy above.

Both cinemas feature some unique wooden murals outside the entrance.

During this preview cruise, multiple showings of both Lightyear and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are screening at the Wonderland Cinema.

Never Land Cinema

The Never Land Cinema is inspired by Peter Pan’s flight from London to Never Land, sweeping guests up in their own flight of fantasy, past the second star to the right and straight into the magical world of movies.

As guests revisit iconic scenes such as Skull Rock and Mermaid Lagoon, the venue’s night-sky color palette will light up with the flutter of Tinker Bell’s wings.