Photos: Inside Out: Joyful Sweets Offers Delicious Treats Aboard the Disney Wish

The Disney Wish has all kinds of delicious dining options available for guests, from fine dining to grab-and-go. There’s even a place just for those guests who have a bit of a sweet tooth. Inside Out: Joyful Sweets has all kinds of tasty treats for those looking for a quick snack.

Guests can explore the sweeter side of their personality at this decadent dessert shop inspired by the Disney and Pixar animated film Inside Out .

. Sculpted figures of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust will greet guests as they enter Riley’s “headquarters” for hand-scooped gelato served in freshly made waffle cones.

As for the pricing, one scoop of ice cream will cost $3.50 while a scoop of gelato will be $3.75.

Signature Sundaes and other extras are also available.

Check out the full menu below:

Signature treats include candy-filled chocolate “Memory Orbs” and colorful cupcakes that pay tribute to the film's emotional characters: Joy (lemon) Sadness (blueberry) Disgust (pistachio) Anger (red velvet) Fear (bubble gum)



Other specialties include Macarons Cake pops Handcrafted truffles Designer cookies Chocolatey brownies Assorted candies



Guests can also get a Memory Sphere, containing some candy and a random character inside.

