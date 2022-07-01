Photos: Inside Out: Joyful Sweets Offers Delicious Treats Aboard the Disney Wish

The Disney Wish has all kinds of delicious dining options available for guests, from fine dining to grab-and-go. There’s even a place just for those guests who have a bit of a sweet tooth. Inside Out: Joyful Sweets has all kinds of tasty treats for those looking for a quick snack.
- Guests can explore the sweeter side of their personality at this decadent dessert shop inspired by the Disney and Pixar animated film Inside Out.
- Sculpted figures of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust will greet guests as they enter Riley’s “headquarters” for hand-scooped gelato served in freshly made waffle cones.
- As for the pricing, one scoop of ice cream will cost $3.50 while a scoop of gelato will be $3.75.
- Signature Sundaes and other extras are also available.
- Check out the full menu below:
- Signature treats include candy-filled chocolate “Memory Orbs” and colorful cupcakes that pay tribute to the film's emotional characters:
- Joy (lemon)
- Sadness (blueberry)
- Disgust (pistachio)
- Anger (red velvet)
- Fear (bubble gum)
- Other specialties include
- Macarons
- Cake pops
- Handcrafted truffles
- Designer cookies
- Chocolatey brownies
- Assorted candies
- Guests can also get a Memory Sphere, containing some candy and a random character inside.
