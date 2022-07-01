Sneak Peek of the AquaMouse Aboard the Disney Wish

There is so much excitement about Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish. The AquaMouse is the water attraction aboard the Disney Wish, and if you are not able to travel at this time, we will give you a sneak peek of what it’s like.

What's Happening:

The AquaMouse is the water attraction on Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish.

You can check it out as our very own Jeremiah went on this water adventure.

Also check out Jeremiah's thoughts on The AquaMouse after riding.

He shares the story line and how it is an actual water attraction, unlike the other slides on Disney Cruise Line.

About The AquaMouse:

The AquaMouse is themed after The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Disney+

It features 260 feet of slide suspended above the upper deck on board the Disney Wish.

Disney Cruise Line billed the AquaMouse as the "first-ever Disney attraction at sea."