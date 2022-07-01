Photos: Chip N Dale’s Pool and More of Deck 14 on the Disney Wish

On such a beautiful day, let’s take a stroll around Deck 14 aboard the Disney Wish, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

This area is home to Chip ‘n’ Dale’s pool, perfect for relaxing and lounging in the sun while cooling off. However, aside from the sign, there is not much showing off that this pool belongs to Chip N Dale, as there is little to no theming.

From up here, the views are also incredible and the space offers plenty of loungers to let passengers aboard the new ship take in the vistas.

Guests can also stop by for a quick drink at the Currents Bar.

From up here you can also see the forward facing windows of what will likely be the most sought after suites available on the ship, the Wish Tower Suites that are located in one of the ship’s funnels.

