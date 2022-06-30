Photos: The Newest Suites in the Disney Cruise Line Fleet Aboard the Disney Wish

With the debut of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet comes the debut of some of the swankiest stateroom suites on the high seas, and the Disney Wish debuts the Wish Tower Suite, located in one of the ship’s funnels, and the Royal Suites.

Wish Tower Suite

Located in one of the ship’s funnels, this 1,966-square-foot penthouse in the sky is the most unique Disney Cruise Line accommodation yet.

With nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, including a spacious upper-level loft, the Wish Tower Suite will sleep up to eight guests with two main bedrooms, a children’s room, a library that converts to a bedroom and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The magnificent living room will be flanked by an open dining area, a large pantry and a bar, all offering extraordinary views across the upper decks to the horizon through an expansive two-story window wall.

What’s more, this enchanting new suite features artwork, iconography and materials inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana. Throughout the suite, creative ornaments and custom artwork will offer sophisticated nods to the characters and locales of this beloved film.

A hand-crafted porcelain sculpture that comes alive in an only-Disney-can-do way might be the star of the room. When guests arrive home to the Wish Tower Suite, they may discover the statue pulsing in myriad hues of green amid soft chimes that recall the film’s distinctive soundtrack, revealing itself as the heart of Te Fiti. The special lighting and audio effects will eventually fill the room to provide a truly magical, one-of-a-kind greeting.

Princess Aurora Royal Suite

Disney Wish is also debuting four royal suites that celebrate the gilded world of Disney Animation’s Sleeping Beauty, with two Princess Aurora Royal Suites and two Briar Rose Royal Suites. Each pair includes a single-floor option and a two-story configuration, the first of their kind for the Disney fleet. Take a look at one of the Princess Aurora Royal Suites:

Royal suites feature extravagant details, upscale furnishings and first-class amenities, including an extensive living area, open dining salon, sizable pantry and private hot tub on the oversized verandah. Each suite has two main bedrooms — each with its own opulent bathroom featuring a double vanity and either a rain shower or bathtub — as well as a double sleeper sofa in the living room and a third bathroom with a shower. The two-story royal suites will boast floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning statement pieces, like an elegant spiral staircase and a spectacular two-deck-high bespoke stained-glass frieze.