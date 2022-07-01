Photos: Disney Wish Brings Superheroes To Your Table At Worlds of Marvel Dining Experience

Worlds of Marvel is the first Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission unfolding around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Avengers: Quantum Encounter” follows Ant-Man and The Wasp as they embark on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. Anxious to impress, they host a special presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies, such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles, giving guests an up-close look at holographic models, field reports and iconic scenes from Marvel movies displayed on the screens surrounding the room.

The highlight of this special event is a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, which uses cutting-edge — and highly unstable — technology to shrink and grow targets at the push of a button. A few “misfires” result in hilarious Ant-Man-style hijinks, but the real trouble begins when an unexpected villain shows up with a fearsome army in tow, eager to get their hands on this powerful quantum technology. Ant-Man and The Wasp need all the help they can get to save the day, calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and the brave diners of the Disney Wish for backup.

Every table at Worlds of Marvel features an interactive Quantum Core, a brand-new device that can cause objects to shrink and grow remotely. Guests assist Ant-Man and The Wasp as they attempt some small-scale trials, perhaps shrinking oversized luggage for easy stateroom storage.

When enough of the Quantum Cores are activated at the same time, the entire venue becomes supercharged as energy pulses through the power channels in the walls and ceiling. Outfitted with state-of-the-art Pym Tech and decked out in signature Stark-itecture style, the Worlds of Marvel restaurant offers surprises in all shapes and sizes, from a distinctly Marvel hexagonal motif to the various “Easter eggs” and unknown details embedded in the show.

True to its name, Worlds of Marvel takes families on a flavorful tour of the real and fictional settings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with dishes inspired by legendary locales like African Wakanda, Eastern European Sokovia and the Avengers’ home base of New York City.

But just like any Marvel movie, you’d better stay through the credits, or in this case…dessert.

