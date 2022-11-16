Disney Cruise Line Announces Acquisition of Partially Completed Ship – Set to Debut in 2025

A major announcement today, as yet another new ship has been announced to be joining the ever growing Disney Cruise Line fleet.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney announced the acquisition of a partially completed ship that will bring the magic of a Disney Cruise Line vacation to new global destinations.
- Disney will work with the esteemed Meyer Werft shipbuilding company to complete the cruise ship previously known as the Global Dream in Wismar, Germany.
- The ship will be renamed with certain features reimagined under the world-renowned expertise of Walt Disney Imagineers and is expected to set sail in 2025.
- The new ship, to be based outside the United States, will feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart. The exterior will be adorned in the iconic, Mickey Mouse-inspired colors of the fleet, complete with signature red funnels.
- The 208,000-gross-ton ship is expected to be among the first in the cruise industry to be fueled by green methanol, one of the lowest emission fuels available.
- Disney Cruise Line expects the passenger capacity to be approximately 6,000 with around 2,300 crew members.
- Construction will be completed at the former MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, under the management of Meyer Werft, the Papenburg-based company that built the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish.
- The ship’s previous owner filed for bankruptcy before completing the vessel, enabling Disney Cruise Line to secure it at a favorable price and within the capital expenditure guidance The Walt Disney Company provided on its recent earnings call.
- The project also secures employment for hundreds of former MV Werften employees and will provide opportunities for numerous maritime industry suppliers in the region.
- The recently named Disney Treasure ship is also currently under construction, and is expected to debut in 2024.
- More details about the maiden voyage, itineraries and onboard experiences will be announced at a later date.
What They’re Saying:
- Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said: “Our cruise ships give us the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they are, and the addition of this ship will make a Disney Cruise Line vacation accessible to more families than ever before.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning