Disney Cruise Line’s 6th Ship Named Disney Treasure, Sets Sail in 2024

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced the name of the next Disney Cruise Line ship and shared a look at some artist renderings of the ship.

The Disney Treasure is planned to set sail in 2024.

The Disney Treasure will be the sixth ship for the Disney Cruise Line.

BREAKING: The sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, will set sail in 2024. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/zoCFIUH4fX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

The Grand Hall is inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, drawing on real-world influences from Asia and Africa, and paying homage to the far-off land of Agrabah.

At the center, the signature statue will feature Aladdin

Disney Parks also shared a video exploring the concept art of the Grand Hall.

Imagineers have dreamed up a new design concept inspired by the theme of adventure, celebrating Walt Disney’s lifelong love of exploration. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/Ffka4oEA9b — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

