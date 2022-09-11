Disney Cruise Line’s 6th Ship Named Disney Treasure, Sets Sail in 2024

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced the name of the next Disney Cruise Line ship and shared a look at some artist renderings of the ship.
- The Disney Treasure is planned to set sail in 2024.
- The Disney Treasure will be the sixth ship for the Disney Cruise Line.
- The Grand Hall is inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, drawing on real-world influences from Asia and Africa, and paying homage to the far-off land of Agrabah.
- At the center, the signature statue will feature Aladdin, Jasmine and their Magic Carpet.
- Disney Parks also shared a video exploring the concept art of the Grand Hall.
