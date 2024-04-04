Imagineers Begin Concept and Design Work on Tropical Americas Area Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

After a Tropical Americas area was teased to replace DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Imagineering has revealed that concept and design work is underway for the project.
What’s happening:
- The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account has shared a look at a research trip that Imagineers took to the Yucatán Peninsula as they prepare for the Tropical Americas project for Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- While the possibilities for the current DinoLand U.S.A. area were first discussed during a 2022 D23 Expo presentation, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D'Amaro elaborated on plans (including the Tropical Americas concept) at Destination D23 last year.
- Experiences inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones are expected to be part of the area.
- News that the project is moving forward also comes as Disney recently reached a settlement agreement with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District — a development that Iger called a “win-win,” adding that it would “actually enable us to pursue the kinds of significant investment in our Florida parks.”
- Meanwhile, Disney is also expected to begin the permit process for another long-teased project: the “Beyond Big Thunder” expansion at Magic Kingdom.