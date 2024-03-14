Morimoto Asia Announces Increased Discount for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs has made their passholder discount even more enticing.

What’s Happening:

  • Annual Passholders can now receive a 20% discount at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs.
  • The newly increased discount applies to all regular priced food and non-alcoholic beverages during lunch hours (11:30am-3:30pm) from Sunday through Monday. Major holidays and service at the sushi bar is not included.
  • This discount is great for those looking to try out Morimoto Asia’s new lunch bento boxes.
  • You can view their full lunch menu on their website.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight