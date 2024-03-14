Morimoto Asia Announces Increased Discount for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs has made their passholder discount even more enticing.
What’s Happening:
- Annual Passholders can now receive a 20% discount at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs.
- The newly increased discount applies to all regular priced food and non-alcoholic beverages during lunch hours (11:30am-3:30pm) from Sunday through Monday. Major holidays and service at the sushi bar is not included.
- This discount is great for those looking to try out Morimoto Asia’s new lunch bento boxes.
- You can view their full lunch menu on their website.
