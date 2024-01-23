Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Celebrate Soulfully with Latest Foodie Guide

Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort are ready to celebrate Black History Month with special food and beverage offerings. The Disney Parks Blog has shared the latest Foodie Guide for Celebrate Soulfully.

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available Feb. 1 through March 31; mobile order available)

Banana Pudding Cheesecake: Banana cheesecake with vanilla pudding and vanilla wafer crust

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Scat Cat’s Club – Lounge (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Berry Beignet: Mixed berry compote, house-made Uncle Nearest Whiskey caramel sauce, and powdered sugar served with a pipette of Uncle Nearest Whiskey

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Artist’s Palette (Mobile order available)

Soulful Sunday Pork Cutlet: Smoked pork chop, collard greens, black-eyed peas, and house-made sweet cornbread (New) (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Traditional Pound Cake: Homemade vanilla pound cake (Available Feb. 1 through March 31) This dish is inspired by Proprietor Deborah Davis Pollard’s family recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation.



Available at Various Disney Resort Hotel Quick-Service Restaurants (Available Feb. 1 through 29; mobile order available)

Country Fried Pork Steak with Herbed Gravy: Fried pork loin with herb cream sauce, fried cabbage sautéed with smoked sausage, and roasted marble potato salad (New); Available at the following locations: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Mini Red Velvet Cake: Red velvet cake with cream cheese buttercream (New); Available at the following locations: Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter



Available at Various Disney Resort Hotel Pool Bars, Lounges, and Table-Service Restaurants (Available Feb. 3 through 29)

Southern Citrus Twist: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, lemon juice, maple syrup, and Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters (New) Inspired by the partnership between Leaders Dougie Williams and Hunter Bernreuter, this cocktail features Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey and celebrates heritage, partnerships, and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color products.



Magic Kingdom Park

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies (Available Feb. 1 through March 1; mobile order available)

Bananas Foster Shake: Banana milk shake layered with caramelized banana sauce and topped with whipped cream (New)

Cinderella’s Royal Table (Currently available)

Crab-topped Catch of the Day: Roasted pumpkin-smoked gouda grits, braised greens, and brown butter-Meyer lemon emulsion

The Crystal Palace (Available Feb. 1 through March 1)

Chicken and Andouille Gumbo: Chicken, andouille sausage, and okra in a traditional gumbo base (New)

Golden Oak Outpost (Available Feb. 1 through March 1)

Tiana’s Famous Beignets: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with strawberry dipping sauce

Main Street Bakery (Available Feb. 1 through March 1)

Tiana’s Petit Cake: Vanilla chiffon cake, lemon Chantilly, and fresh strawberries topped with a fondant flower and a Tiana chocolate piece (New)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe (Available Feb. 1 through March 1; mobile order available)

Fried Green Tomato BLT Sandwich: Fried green tomato sandwich with lettuce, bacon, and bacon-pimento spread served with house-made chips (New)

Sweet Potato Pie topped with toasted marshmallow cream and candied pecans

Pinocchio Village Haus (Available Feb. 1 through March 1; mobile order available)

Peach Cobbler: Cinnamon panna cotta, peach cobbler, brown sugar streusel, and whipped cream with a Tiana chocolate piece (New)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor (Available Feb. 1 through March 1)

Butter Pecan Praline Sundae: Butter pecan ice cream topped with praline sauce, spiced pecans, and whipped cream (New)

The Plaza Restaurant (Available Feb. 1 through March 1)

Chicken and Andouille Gumbo: Chicken, andouille sausage, okra, and rice in a traditional gumbo base (New)

Tiana’s Petit Cake: Vanilla chiffon cake, lemon Chantilly, and fresh strawberries topped with a fondant flower and a Tiana chocolate piece (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Dino-Bite Snacks (Available Feb. 1 through 29; mobile order available)

Peach Cobbler Mini Cake: Vanilla cake, cinnamon-caramel-peach filling, and oat streusel topping served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (New)

Flame Tree Barbecue (Available Feb. 1 through 29; mobile order available)

Creole Smoked Sausage Sandwich: Creole smoked sausage on a roll with piccadilly relish and stewed black-eyed peas

Pizzafari (Available Feb. 1 through 29; mobile order available)

Celebrate Soulfully Cupcake: Vanilla cake with bananas foster jam filling, vanilla buttercream, Joe Gardner half note white chocolate décor, and multicolored crispy pearls

Restaurantosaurus (Available Feb. 1 through 29; mobile order available)

Celebrate Soulfully Cupcake: Vanilla cake with bananas foster jam filling, vanilla buttercream, Joe Gardner half note white chocolate décor, and multicolored crispy pearls

Tiffins Restaurant

Shrimp and Grits: South African Mealie Pap with roasted corn and goat cheese, peri-peri shrimp, and green tomato-apple chutney (Currently available)

The Ginger Whiskey: A cocktail featuring Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey with notes of ginger and brown sugar (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Dawa Bar, Restaurantosaurus Lounge, and Thirsty River Bar (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Pineapple Mint Julep

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary (Available Feb. 1 through 29; mobile order available)

Gumbo: Chicken, andouille sausage, okra, and seasonings simmered in chicken stock served over rice

Hollywood & Vine (Currently available)

Poulet Mariné Au Four (Baked Marinated Chicken): Baked chicken marinated in assorted spices served with red peppers, green peppers, and onions

Hollywood Scoops (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Mardi Gras Milk Shake: Cinnamon-vanilla milk shake topped with a Mardi Gras king cake doughnut

Woody’s Lunch Box (Available Feb. 1 through 29; mobile order available)

Sweet Potato Lunch Box Tart with cinnamon-brown sugar icing, toasted marshmallows, and pecans

EPCOT

The Artist’s Table at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (Currently available through Feb. 19)

Hummingbird Cake: Banana and pecan cake dipped in cream cheese icing with caramel sauce and warm pineapple compote

Coral Reef Restaurant (Currently available through March 31)

Shrimp and Grits: Cajun-grilled shrimp, seared grit cake, andouille hash, and Cajun emulsion

Fife and Drum (Currently available)

Half Note Float: Frozen Fanta Wild Cherry, Minute Maid Lemonade, and Fanta Blue Raspberry Slushy with vanilla ice cream and half note white chocolate

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Available Feb. 1 through March 31; mobile order available)

Banana Pudding

Disney Springs

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Charles Woodson Wines’ 2019 Intercept Cabernet Sauvignon

The Ganachery (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Cookie Butter Ganache Square: Cookie butter ganache enrobed in dark 65% chocolate (New)

Soulfully Pralines: Pecan pralines covered in dark 65% chocolate

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Griot and Pikliz: Epis-marinated fried pork shoulder, fried green plantain, and pikliz (New)

The Polite Pig (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Pork Belly Diri Kolepwanwa: Sweet and spicy pork belly, diri kolepwanwa (rice and black beans), and onion jalepeño slaw

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

House of Brown 2021 California Red Blend

Vivoli il Gelato (Currently available through March 30)

Black Girl Magic Float: Float with vanilla gelato and Black Girl Magic wine from the McBride Sisters Wine Company

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Troubadour Tavern (Available Feb. 16-18 and 23-25; mobile order available)

Fried Chicken Bowl: Spicy honey-glazed fried chicken served with four cheese mac ‘n cheese, smoked turkey collard greens, and sweet potato corn bread

Sweet Potato Pie Casserole: Sweet potato-pecan pie (New)

River Belle Terrace (Available Feb. 1 through April 1)

Brunch Platter: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuit and gravy, and house slaw

Dinner Platter: BBQ brisket, fried chicken, buttery mashed potatoes, and biscuit and gravy

Cafe Orleans (Available Feb. 1 through April 1)

Prix-Fixe Meal with choice of appetizer, deviled eggs and pickled vegetables, gumbo, or Caesar salad with cornmeal fried fish and turtle cheesecake

Tiana’s Palace

House-filled Beignet featuring lemon ice box pie filling topped with lemon glaze

7 Greens Gumbo with Chicken & Andouille Sausage: White beans, okra, yams, sweet potatoes, and heirloom rice

7 Greens Gumbo: White beans, okra, yams, sweet potatoes, and heirloom rice (Plant-based)

Beef Po’boy Sandwich: Slow-cooked beef in gravy dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayonnaise on a toasted New Orleans French bread and served with red beans and rice and house-made pickles

Disney California Adventure Park

Lamplight Lounge and Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Currently available)

Brown Estate Chaos Theory Red Wine Blend (New)

Disneyland Hotel

Lobby Lounge (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Shrimp and Grits (New)

Sweet Potato Fries Poutine: Sweet potato fries, gravy, and cheese curds (New)

Barrel Aged Smoked : Uncle Nearest 1884 Bourbon, turbinado sugar, Angostura Bitters, Peychaud’s Bitters, and a luxury ice cube (New)

McBride Sisters Sparkling Rosé (New)

Crowns & Hops Pilsner (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Bar, Hearthstone Lounge, and Storytellers Cafe (Available Feb. 1 through March 1)

Golden Soul: Uncle Nearest 1884, ginger liqueur, creme de cassis, lime juice, and raspberries

Crowns & Hops 8 Trill Pills

Downtown Disney District

Salt & Straw (Available Feb. 1 through 29)

Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken Ice Cream: In partnership and support of Black-owned business, Ezell’s Famous Chicken out of Washington State, this savory and spicy ice cream is made with fresh croissants, torn into bits, that are then deep-fried with chicken fat until crispy and then churned into salted vanilla ice cream. A touch of cinnamon, splash of honey, and a shake of secret spices gives you a sweet Cajun heat with pleasant pops and crackles