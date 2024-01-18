Big River Grille at Disney’s BoardWalk in Walt Disney World Sets Permanent Closing Date

When one door opens, another closes. While Walt Disney World has recently seen some new restaurants open, the Big River Grille at Disney’s BoardWalk is set to close permanently this weekend.

Big River Grille will close permanently at the end of operations on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

A longtime staple of Disney’s BoardWalk, Big River Grille offers handcrafted drafts and mouth-watering fare as the only working brewpub at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests could enjoy an indoor dining area or relax on the waterfront outdoor patio as they chow down on sumptuous twists on American pub grub classics, like barbequed ribs served with white cheddar mashed potatoes.

The restaurant also provides the opportunity to see the onsite brewmaster craft 5 specialty beers through floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The news of the closure comes after the restaurant chain closed its flagship location in downtown Chattanooga

Big River Grille is located on Disney’s BoardWalk, between Jellyrolls and the Thimbles & Threads shop.

Big River Grille is hardly the only dining offering at Disney’s BoardWalk however. Guests will still be able to enjoy locations like Flying Fish, AbracadaBar, the BoardWalk Deli and more.

Soon, The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers

For those hoping to enjoy Big River Grille one last time before it closes, reservations can be made by calling the restaurant directly at (407) 751-1544.