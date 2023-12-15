Photos: Summer House on the Lake Now Open at Disney Springs

Walt Disney World just got yet another restaurant for guests to enjoy! Summer House on the Lake is now open at Disney Springs and we stopped by today to check it out.

The restaurant offers, as you might have guessed, summer vibes, with soft lighting and plenty of greenery throughout multiple dining areas.

There are also multiple bars inside the restaurant.

The eatery also offers a private event space that can be closed off to other guests.

And for those cooler summer days, there is plenty of outdoor seating in both the front and back of the restaurant.

The complete menu for Summer House on the Lake was shared just a week ago and you can see it here

While we did not get to try any food from Summer House today, we did stop by The Cookie Bar, which offers a variety of delicious treats to go.

Of course, the counter offers a variety of cookies – from the traditional Chocolate Chip to the more exotic Fudge Bomb – but guests will also find things like brownies, blondies and even some little vegan treats and gluten-free options.

Guests can also find a variety of cocktails, zero proof mocktails and special coffee drinks at The Cookie Bar, which can be seen in the menu below.

Additional offerings not featured in the menu include: Coffee – $2.95 Decaf Coffee – $2.95 Espresso – $2.95 Americano – $3.95 Cappuccino – $4.95 Macchiato – $4.95 Caffe Latte – $4.95 Mocha – $4.95 Hot Chocolate – $2.95



We tried the traditional Chocolate Chip cookie and the Fudge Bomb, both of which are delicious.

And finally, just next to The Cookie Bar, guests will find a variety of Summer House on the Lake merchandise.

Items available for purchase include everything from T-shirts and hoodies to souvenir cups and mugs.