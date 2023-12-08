Complete Menu Posted for Summer House on the Lake, Coming Soon to Disney Springs

With construction in the home stretch, the menu for Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs has been released ahead of its opening.

What’s Happening:

Savor California-style cuisine and breezy beach vibes at this lively lakeside eatery—where summer never ends.

Step into an inviting restaurant reminiscent of a beach house. Dine inside amid charming coastal ambiance—or dine al fresco on one of the outdoor patios. It’s an idyllic place to share a relaxing meal with family, friends or that special someone.

Summer House on the Lake brings sunshine to the table year-round—with a menu that showcases garden-fresh foods and seasonal Florida ingredients.

Satisfy your appetite with flavorful salads, sandwiches, pizzas and more at lunch and dinner. And on Saturdays and Sundays, delight in a special brunch menu.

Enjoy a sweet finale to your meal—or start with dessert first! Treat your senses to freshly baked cookies, brownies and other goodies from the in-house bakery.

Pair your meal with palate-pleasing beverages. Choose from an extensive menu of wine, beer, handcrafted cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks. Plus, rosé aficionados are sure to love the signature Rosé Cart, featuring an alluring array of options.

Stop by The Cookie Bar, a dessert-focused market within this space serving up freshly baked cookies and house-made pastries, wine, beer, handcrafted cocktails, nonalcoholic beverages and more—all available to go, so you can sip, savor and stroll around Disney Springs.

Check out the complete menu on the Summer House on the Lake page