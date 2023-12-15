New Bento Boxes Available At Morimoto Asia

A new selection of Bento Boxes have been added to the menu at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Bento Boxes have joined the menu at Morimoto Asia as a brand-new weekday lunch special.

Served Monday through Friday from 1130am – 330pm, the new additions are a great new choice for Disney Springs visitors. Orange Chicken with mixed green salad, crispy chicken dumpling (2) and kanikama sushi roll (2) for $27 Kung Pao Cauliflower with mixed green salad, crispy vegetable dumpling (2) and vegetable sushi roll (2) for $24 Miso-Glazed Chilean Sea Bass with mixed green salad, crispy chicken dumpling (2) and kanikama sushi roll (2) for $29

Each box comes with a choice of soup (miso or hot & sour) and a choice of steamed rice (white or brown).

