New Bento Boxes Available At Morimoto Asia

A new selection of Bento Boxes have been added to the menu at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- Bento Boxes have joined the menu at Morimoto Asia as a brand-new weekday lunch special.
- Served Monday through Friday from 1130am – 330pm, the new additions are a great new choice for Disney Springs visitors.
- Orange Chicken with mixed green salad, crispy chicken dumpling (2) and kanikama sushi roll (2) for $27
- Kung Pao Cauliflower with mixed green salad, crispy vegetable dumpling (2) and vegetable sushi roll (2) for $24
- Miso-Glazed Chilean Sea Bass with mixed green salad, crispy chicken dumpling (2) and kanikama sushi roll (2) for $29
- Each box comes with a choice of soup (miso or hot & sour) and a choice of steamed rice (white or brown).
