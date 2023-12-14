Summer House on the Lake Now Open at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort

Summer House on the Lake is officially welcoming guests at Disney Springs West Side at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Summer House on the Lake has officially opened its doors at Disney Springs West Side at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

It’s summer all year round at the newest restaurant by Lettuce Entertain You, where coastal-chic vibes, a California-inspired menu, and the brand’s first-ever “Cookie Bar” come together to bring the beauty of summer indoors at The Most Magical Place On Earth.

This is the fourth Summer House location, joining restaurants in Chicago, IL, North Bethesda, MD and Las Vegas, NV, as well as various airport locations around the country including in Orlando and Chicago.

To create the seasonal menu, Goodnick and Summer House’s culinary team utilize simple, sustainable and local ingredients.

Highlights include starters like Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with balsamic and Parmigiano Reggiano and Ahi Tuna Tostadas with Hass avocado, Thai chili and crisp corn tortilla.

Handhelds such as the Turkey Stack Sandwich and Crispy Baja Fish Tacos make the perfect choice for lunch or dinner.

Lighter options include the Costa Mesa Salad, with queso fresco, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, quinoa, crispy tortilla, chipotle crema, and lime vinaigrette and Florida Corn Husk Salmon with spicy honey glaze and tomatillo salsa, while heartier fare includes the restaurant’s famous Herbed Chicken Breast Paillard with arugula salad and Calabrian chili and artisan pizzas including Shaved Mushroom and Hobbs Pepperoni.

Summer House’s extensive kid’s menu features dishes like grilled cheese, pasta with meatballs, and “breakfast for dinner,” with vegetables or fries available on the side.

Anything on the menu can be made gluten-free.

The Rosé Cart is another signature part of the Summer House experience, featuring the restaurant’s own Summer House Rosé along with a rotating menu of other bottles. Summer House also offers craft cocktails, zero-proof drinks, draft and bottled beers.

Summer House on the Lake marks the debut of “The Cookie Bar,” the first for the Summer House brand. The Cookie Bar serves 15 different varieties of the restaurant’s signature oversized cookies and bars in flavors like Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Oatmeal Scotchie, Apple Oatmeal and Vegan Snickerdoodle, along with other house-made cakes and goodies available for dine-in and to-go.

Along with seasonal pastry specials, The Cookie Bar’s extensive drink menu includes select beer, Summer House Rosé, lattes, cold brew, and a range of other craft beverages and cocktails on tap, such as the Espresso Martini.

Designed in collaboration with renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, Summer House seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor dining with three bars and an airy, natural light-filled dining room centered around a lush tree reaching up to a skylight.

Offering sweeping views and a relaxing breeze from Lake Buena Vista, Summer House strives to make every dining experience a memorable one, a commitment demonstrated by another focal point of the dining room – the restaurant’s trademark bright blue “YES” sign.

Reservations for Summer House on the Lake are now open and can be made on OpenTable. @SummerHouseOnTheLake Disney Springs,

Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Summer House is part of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants.

What They're Saying:

“We’re thrilled to infuse locally sourced ingredients and inspiration into the menu at Summer House on the Lake,” says Summer House Chef Ben Goodnick. “While the Summer House menu is rooted in the simplicity and variety of Southern California, our goal for this location is to incorporate the fresh, bold flavors of Florida’s endless summer, too, like Key West shrimp, grouper from the Gulf of Mexico, citrus and other local produce. Seasonal specials including Wagyu Beef, main course salads and Caribbean-inspired flavors are a direct reflection of the people and food we have grown to love in the Orlando area.”