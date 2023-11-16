Photos: 2023 Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll has returned for its annual place among Walt Disney World holiday experiences.

Guests of Disney Springs can pick up a copy of this year’s map by heading to one of the following locations:

  • City Works Pour House
  • Arribas Brothers
  • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
  • Planet Hollywood

=

From there, guests will follow their map and place stickers that match the location of the decorated trees. Once completed, return the map to one of the above locations to pick up a completion button.

The trees cover the entire length of Disney Springs, 19 trees in all.

  • Coco Tree – Near The Lego Store & T-REX

\

  • Disney+ Tree – Across from Candy Cauldron

  • Disney Vacation Club Tree – Near Disney Style

  • Encanto Tree – Next to M&Ms Store

  • Frozen Tree – Near The Daily Poutine

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Tree – Across from Candy Cauldron 

  • Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tree – Near The Lego Store

  • Once Upon A Toy Tree – Near…you know wh

  • Star Wars Tree – Near The Lego Store & T-REX

  • The Lion King Tree – Near House of Blues

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas Tree – By Sugarboo

  • The Princess and the Frog Tree – Near The Daily Poutine

  • Town Center Tree – I’m not helping you with this one

  • Toy Story Tree – Between Basin and World of Disney

  • Walt Disney World Passholder Tree – Near AMC

  • Wish Tree – Near AMC

More Disney Springs News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight