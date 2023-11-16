Photos: 2023 Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll

The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll has returned for its annual place among Walt Disney World holiday experiences.

Guests of Disney Springs can pick up a copy of this year’s map by heading to one of the following locations:

City Works Pour House

Arribas Brothers

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Planet Hollywood

From there, guests will follow their map and place stickers that match the location of the decorated trees. Once completed, return the map to one of the above locations to pick up a completion button.

The trees cover the entire length of Disney Springs, 19 trees in all.

Coco Tree – Near The Lego Store & T-REX

Disney+ Across from Candy Cauldron

Disney Cruise Line Next to D-Luxe Burger

Disney Vacation Club Tree – Near Disney Style

Encanto Next to M&Ms Store

Frozen Tree – Near The Daily Poutine

Guardians of the Galaxy Tree – Across from Candy Cauldron

Haunted Mansion Near AMC

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tree – Near The Lego Store

Moana Near Sugarboo

Once Upon A Toy Tree – Near…you know wh

Star Wars Tree – Near The Lego Store & T-REX

The Lion King Tree – Near House of Blues

The Nightmare Before Christmas Tree – By Sugarboo

The Princess and the Frog Tree – Near The Daily Poutine

Town Center Tree – I’m not helping you with this one

Toy Story Tree – Between Basin and World of Disney

Walt Disney World Passholder Tree – Near AMC

Wish Tree – Near AMC

