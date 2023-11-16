Photos: 2023 Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll

The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll has returned for its annual place among Walt Disney World holiday experiences.
Guests of Disney Springs can pick up a copy of this year’s map by heading to one of the following locations:
=
- City Works Pour House
- Arribas Brothers
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Planet Hollywood
From there, guests will follow their map and place stickers that match the location of the decorated trees. Once completed, return the map to one of the above locations to pick up a completion button.
The trees cover the entire length of Disney Springs, 19 trees in all.
- Coco Tree – Near The Lego Store & T-REX
\
- Disney+ Tree – Across from Candy Cauldron
- Disney Cruise Line “Tree” – Next to D-Luxe Burger
- Disney Vacation Club Tree – Near Disney Style
- Encanto Tree – Next to M&Ms Store
- Frozen Tree – Near The Daily Poutine
- Guardians of the Galaxy Tree – Across from Candy Cauldron
- Haunted Mansion Tree – Near AMC
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tree – Near The Lego Store
- Moana Tree – Near Sugarboo
- Once Upon A Toy Tree – Near…you know wh
- Star Wars Tree – Near The Lego Store & T-REX
- The Lion King Tree – Near House of Blues
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Tree – By Sugarboo
- The Princess and the Frog Tree – Near The Daily Poutine
- Town Center Tree – I’m not helping you with this one
- Toy Story Tree – Between Basin and World of Disney
- Walt Disney World Passholder Tree – Near AMC
- Wish Tree – Near AMC
More Disney Springs News:
- The Walt Disney Company Launches Its Annual Disney Ultimate Toy Drive
- Get Ready for Season's Eatings with Walt Disney World's Latest Foodie Guide
- Vera Bradley's Charming New "Toy Story" Collection Arrives at Disney Springs
- New Disney Springs Mural From TRATOS Celebrates Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month
- Disney Springs Parking Lots to Open Earlier Beginning Sunday, October 2nd
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com