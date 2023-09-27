Disney Springs Parking Lots to Open Earlier Beginning Sunday, October 2nd

Some positive changes regarding parking options are coming to Disney Springs, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

Beginning Sunday, October 1st, the Orange and Lime Garages, in addition to the Watermelon and Mango surface lots will open at 9:00 a.m. for visitors.

The secondary entrance from the Orange Garage into the West Side between Splitsville and Everglazed is also reopening, on a permanent basis.

The Grapefruit Garage, on the opposite side of the street from Disney Springs, will open to guests at 3:30 p.m., allowing guests to access the Marketplace near World of Disney via a pedestrian bridge.

The Orange Garage is accessible to westbound Interstate 4 drivers via the ramp exit off Exit 67. Lime is located farther up Lake Buena Vista Drive, towards Hotel Plaza Blvd.

Disney Springs itself will still open at 10:00 a.m., so most locations will not be open until that time, unless otherwise stated.

