Birnbaum’s 2024 Disneyland and Walt Disney World Official Vacation Guides Now Available on shopDisney

Ok Disney fans, do you remember spending hours pouring over the pages of Birnbaum’s Disney travel guides trying to figure out all of the best places to visit on your Disney vacations? Ah, such wonderful memories! Well the fun doesn’t have to stop now. Birnbaum has released their 2024 guides to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort and both books have arrived on shopDisney.

Anyone who’s taken a Disney vacation knows it's one of the most memorable experiences anyone can have. From the top notch dining and entertainment to thrilling attractions, exquisite shopping and all around magic, a trip to Disney is every bit a dream come true!

But planning those trips can be another beast entirely! Fortunately, the folks at Birnbaum are here to help with their essential Official Vacation Guides to Disney’s most popular destinations: Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

The 2024 guides have just rolled into shopDisney and include details about the not yet opened Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana as well as Dreamer’s Point at EPCOT.

Birnbaum’s 2024 Walt Disney World: The Official Vacation Guide | shopDisney – $19.99

For the California travelers the Disneyland guide features the newly reimagined Toontown , Avengers Campus , the Magic Happens parade and so much more.

, , the parade and so much more. Plus, both guides dive into Lightning Lane service that allows guests to purchase one-time quick access to select attractions.

Birnbaum’s 2024 Disneyland Resort: The Official Guide Book | shopDisney – $17.99

Oh and as always, there are valuable coupons at the back to save guests money on select experiences during their vacation!

