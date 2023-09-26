Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney resort hotels in early 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Florida residents can stay in the magic and save on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels in early 2024.
- Save up to 30% on stays most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 through February 22, 2024; and most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024.
- Save up to 20% on stays most Friday and Saturday nights January 5, 2024 through February 24, 2024.
Details:
Save Up to 30% for stays:
- Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024
- Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024
Save Up to 20% for stays:
- Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 5, 2024 to February 24, 2024
Resorts:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Deluxe Studios
Save Up to 25% for stays:
- Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024
- Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024
Save Up to 20% for stays:
- Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 5, 2024 to February 24, 2024
Resorts:
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
Save Up to 25% for stays:
- Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024
- Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024
Save Up to 10% for stays:
- Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 5, 2024 to February 24, 2024
Resorts:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save Up to 20% for stays:
- Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024
- Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024
Save Up to 10% for stays:
- Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 5, 2024 to February 24, 2024
Resorts:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Save Up to 10% for stays:
- Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024
- Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024
Save Up to 10% for stays:
- Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 5, 2024 to February 24, 2024
Resorts:
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Important Details:
- The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Savings based on the non-discounted price a non-Florida resident pays for the same room.
- Length of stay requirements may apply.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Advance reservations required.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Tower Studios at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
- Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.
- Valid admission is required to enjoy theme parks and is not included in this offer. In addition to valid admission, theme park reservations are required to enter a park through January 8, 2024. Beginning January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. For other admission types, theme park reservations may be required.
Booking Information:
- This offer is available to book as "Florida Residents: Save Up to 30% on Rooms", or by calling the Disney Reservation Center.
