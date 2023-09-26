Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney resort hotels in early 2024.

What’s Happening:

Florida residents can stay in the magic and save on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels in early 2024.

Save up to 30% on stays most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 through February 22, 2024; and most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024.

Save up to 20% on stays most Friday and Saturday nights January 5, 2024 through February 24, 2024.

Details:

Save Up to 30% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 20% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 5, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Deluxe Studios

Save Up to 25% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 20% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 5, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Save Up to 25% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 5, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save Up to 20% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 5, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 5, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Important Details:

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non-discounted price a non-Florida resident pays for the same room.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Advance reservations required.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Tower Studios at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.

Valid admission is required to enjoy theme parks and is not included in this offer. In addition to valid admission, theme park reservations are required to enter a park through January 8, 2024. Beginning January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. For other admission types, theme park reservations may be required.

Booking Information:

This offer is available to book as "Florida Residents: Save Up to 30% on Rooms", or by calling the Disney Reservation Center.