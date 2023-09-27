Walt Disney World Offering a Water Park Seasonal Pass With No Blockout Dates

Walt Disney World is now offering a Water Park Seasonal Pass for the winter and spring months with no blockout dates.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is now offering a Water Park Seasonal Pass valid through May 24, 2024, with no blockout dates.

It will cost $79 for those ages 10 and up and $73 for children 3 to 9. Children under 3 are free.

Since a standard day water park ticket is $69, or only $10 more, you can visit as many times as you want for over half a year.

Details According to the Walt Disney World Website:

Enjoy a day of fun with a 1-Day Water Park Ticket. Or, visit a Disney water park again and again with the Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass through May 24, 2024, with no blockout dates.

Water parks are subject to extended rehabilitation, seasonal, capacity and weather closures or may close for other reasons.

On certain dates a water park may only be open for special events or to limited groups.

The tickets below provide admission to Disney's Blizzard Beach water park OR Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park, whichever is open.