Vera Bradley’s Charming New “Toy Story” Collection Arrives at Disney Springs

Pixar pals have taken over Vera Bradley, and just in time for the holidays too! A charming new collection of Toy Story themed fashion accessories and home essentials have arrived at the signature brand and will bring some playful energy to your wardrobe.

Well yee haw! It looks like Woody’s rounded up the Toy Story gang for a new Vera Bradley collection that just launched at Disney Springs and online.

This playful series is perfect for everyday adventures or extended vacations, especially ones to Disney resorts. The collection combines Vera Bradley’s signature paisley pattern with youthful energy of Andy’s toy assortment making this a great option for long time fans and budding fashions lovers alike.

Laughing Place recently stopped by the Vera Bradely store at Disney Springs to check out their selection of Toy Story styles and we got some great pictures. The offerings include backpacks, throw blankets, tote bags, wristlets, tumblers, slippers, pillows, and more!

The Toy Story Collection consists of four patterns: Andy’s Room (traditional paisley), Toy Chest (character frames), Toy Story Sketch (pajamas, available online), and Festive Toy Story (Winter Holiday fun).

Andy’s Room, Toy Chest, and Festive Toy Story styles are all available at Disney Springs and feature Woody, Bo Peep, her Sheep, Jessie, Slinky Dog, Mr. Potato Head, and Hamm all taking the spotlight on individual products.

The Andy’s Room pattern also includes the gang teaming up and welcoming Buzz Lightyear, Ducky, Bunny, Army Men, Aliens, Bullseye, Mrs. Potato Head, Buttercup, Rex and the Pixar Ball to the design.

Fans looking for something small to signify their love of Toy Story will appreciate the wristlet wallets, keychains, and ID holders decorated with various characters and seasonal icons.

Disney Pixar Mini Belt Bag – Recycled Cotton

Disney Pixar RFID Passport Wallet



Disney Pixar Zip ID Case – Recycled Cotton



If the wristlets are too small for your needs, this Holiday crossbody body bag will hold more essentials for daily travel or an evening out with friends.

Of course you don’t even have to leave the house to have fun with the Toy Story gang! These Toy Chest patterned slippers and socks will keep your feet enveloped in cozy warmth while making a fashion statement at the same time.

The Vera Bradley Toy Story Collection is available now at select stores and online at VeraBradley.com. Prices range from $15-$160.

