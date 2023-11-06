Get Ready for Season’s Eatings with Walt Disney World’s Latest Foodie Guide

The holiday season is here at Walt Disney World and the Disney Parks Blog has released the latest Foodie Guide, filled with festive treats to enhance your holiday celebration.

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31; mobile order available)

Holiday Sweets Petit Cake: Layers of spice cake, cream cheese icing, and apricot jam with fresh apple compote and Italian buttercream (New)

Mickey Winter Hat Dome Cake: Layers of vanilla chiffon, chai tea mousse, cranberry-cherry pâte de fruit, almond crunch, and brown butter ganache (New)

Christmas Tree Cream Puff: Pistachio cream puff (New)

Hot Cocoa Crème Brûlée: Hot cocoa crème brûlée with toasted marshmallow cream (New)

Gingerbread Cheesecake (New)

Cookies and Milk Éclair (New)

Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread Cookies (New)

Santa Mickey Mousse: White chocolate mousse and dark chocolate mousse with crispy pearls

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ (Available Nov. 24 through Jan. 1)

Homecomin’ Holiday Turkey Sandwich: Smoked turkey on toasted artisanal bread, dressed with signature cornbread stuffing and a sweet and sour cranberry aioli served with house-made potato chips

Chicken Guy! (Available Nov. 6 through Dec. 31)

Holiday Cookie Shake: Hand-spun vanilla soft-serve, blended with sugar cookies and caramel drizzle topped with marshmallow whipped cream, mini chocolate candy pieces, holiday sprinkles, and a cookie

Frozen Peppermint Cocoa Shake: Hand-spun vanilla soft-serve, blended with hot cocoa mix, peppermint, and crushed candy cane pieces topped with marshmallow whipped cream, sprinkles, crushed candy cane, mini marshmallows, and chocolate drizzle

D-Luxe Burger (Available Nov. 9 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Caramel Apple Pie Shake: Vanilla Gelato blended with dark caramel sauce, Granny Smith apple syrup, cinnamon syrup, and graham cracker crumbs topped with whipped cream, caramel, and graham cracker crumbs (New)

Dockside Margaritas (Available Nov. 9 through Jan. 15)

Spiced Cranberry Paloma: Lunazul Reposado Tequila, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and spiced simple syrup

eet by Maneet Chauhan (Available upon opening through Dec. 31)

Yule Chai Greeting: Signature spiced chai, whipped cinnamon cream, toasted marshmallow, Christmas sprinkles, and a candy cane

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (Available Dec. 1 through 31)

Holiday Donuts

Frontera Cocina (Available Nov. 10 through Dec. 31)

Marzipan Delight: Centinela Blanco Tequila, Marzipan Cordial, tres leches home-made mix, and marzipan crumble rim

The Ganachery

Gingerbread Mickey Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate piñata with crisp pearls and gingerbread toffee (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

Gingerbread-Pecan Toffee: Spiced toffee enrobed with milk chocolate and encrusted with toasted pecans and gingerbread crumbs (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

Mickey Chocolate-covered Gingerbread Cookies: Spiced gingerbread cookies enrobed in milk chocolate and dark 65% chocolate (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

Chocolate Peppermint Bark: White and dark chocolate with crushed peppermint candy (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

Olaf Hot Cocoa Surprise: Milk chocolate shell filled with The Ganachery hot cocoa mix and house-made marshmallows (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

Gideon’s Bakehouse (Available Nov. 24 through Dec. 31)

Kris Kringle Cookie: White chocolate coffee bean cookie with coconut, caramel, and vanilla bean notes topped with coarse sugar crystals and edible glitter

Cookie Vom Krampus: Chocolate cookie with mint

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Jock’s Famous Pigs in the Blanket: Debreziner sausage, puff pastry, and cranberry mustard sauce (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 30)

O’ Ham N’ Cheese Trees: Puff pastry, Pitt ham, cheddar cheese, garlic herb butter, and sugar plum jam (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 30)

Cranberry Barbeque Meatballs: All-beef meatball, cranberry barbecue sauce, orange goat cheese, granny smith apple, spiced walnuts, orange supremes, and crispy basil (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 30)

Naughty or Nice Deviled Eggs: Crispy Ham and Sweet Honey Glazed (Nice) or Spicy Honey Glazed (Naughty)

Here We Come A-Croquetting: Turkey croquettes, sweet potato purée, bacon-cranberry jam, turkey gravy, and herbed gremolata (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

Post-flight “Milk” and Cookies with Coquito: Bourbon-eggnog snowflake cookie, gingerbread reindeer cookie filled with dulce de leche, chocolate-peppermint Christmas tree cookie and coquito with Bacardí Rum (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

Hot Chocolate Grail Flight: Spiced Caramel with Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Cookies ‘n Cream with white chocolate and Stoli Vanil Vodka, Peppermint with Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and Bols Crème de Menthe White Liqueur (Available Nov. 9 through Jan. 13)

Eternal Snowfall: St. Augustine Cane Vodka, St. Augustine Gin, Tippler’s Orange Liqueur, Siesta Key Silver Rum, chipotle pineapple syrup, and sour mix topped with a float of Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur and garnished with a snowflake sugar piece and lemon wheel (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

Jock’s Holiday Martini: Frangelico Liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, hazelnut syrup, and half and half sprinkled with cinnamon and garnished with star anise (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Jan. 13)

Merry Margarita: Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Domain de Canton Ginger Liqueur, lime and pear juices, cinnamon syrup, and hibiscus syrup garnished with a holiday sugar piece and lime wedge (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Jan. 13)

Holiday Cherry Cocktail: Stoli Vanil Vodka, Heering Cherry Liqueur, simple syrup, and red cranberry juice with edible glitter and garnished with a cherry (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Jan. 13)

Ginger Mule: Frangelico Liqueur and Stoli Vanil Vodka topped with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer and garnished with a cinnamon stick and cranberries (New) (Available Nov. 9 through Jan. 13)

Marketplace Snacks (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

Olaf Waffle Sundae: Bubble waffle filled with vanilla soft-serve, peppermint sauce, candy snowflakes, a chocolate edible image, and chocolate sticks

Morimoto Asia (Available through Dec. 31)

Yokai: Morimoto Knob Creek Bourbon, Monin Caramel Apple Butter Syrup, Chambord, and prosecco

Kyuri and Spicy: Cucumber-Infused Espolon Blanco Tequila, jalapeño, ginger liqueur, Ancho Reyes, John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum Liqueur, lime, and agave

Toji Moon: Absolut Mandarin Vodka, sake, Monin Habanero-Lime Syrup, lemongrass, yuzu, and celery bitters

After Midnight: Courvoisier VS Cognac, Legent Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, ginger, orgeat, grapefruit, lemon, cinnamon syrup, and black walnut bitters

Forever Young: Aviation Gin, Aperol, Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth, blood orange liqueur, and mole bitters

Maker Mark Flight: Maker’s Mark Cask Strength, Maker’s Mark 46, Morimoto Maker’s Mark Private Select

Paddlefish (Available Dec. 25 only)

Santa’s Seafood Boil: Key West pink shrimp, Cedar Key little neck clams, Prince Edward Island mussels, corn bread, red potatoes, and sweet corn

Planet Hollywood (Available Nov. 6 through Dec. 26)

Frosty the Snowman Shake: Mint chocolate chip ice cream with red and green Christmas candies, sprinkles, and holiday mints topped with homemade whipped cream and a marshmallow snowman pop

The Polite Pig (Available Nov. 15 through Dec. 11)

Open-face Turkey Smash: Texas toast, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry chutney

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Holiday Spice Old Fashioned: Michter’s American Whiskey US Kentucky Straight Rye, holiday spice syrup, and bitters garnished with a cinnamon stick and an orange twist (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 6)

Mistletoe: Stoli Vodka, rosemary syrup, Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur, lemon juice, and soda water with a rosemary sprig and sugared cranberries garnish (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 6)

Swirls on the Water (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

Christmas Tree Sundae: Pistachio soft-serve in a waffle cone bowl with whipped cream, sprinkles, and candy Christmas lights (New)

Frozen Hot Chocolate Float with Salted Caramel (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (Alcoholic version also available with Knob’s Creek)

Terralina Crafted Italian (Available Dec. 25 only)

Christmas Day Special: Grilled lamb chops with creamed spinach and artichokes, wild mushroom and parmesan risotto cake, mint, and basil sauce topped and crispy leeks

Poinsettia: Cranberry mimosa with sugar dusted cranberries

Vivoli il Gelato

Italian Hot Chocolate: House-made from scratch made with dark coca, dark chocolate bar, milk, and sugar topped with whipped cream or marshmallows (Available Nov. 10 through Feb. 1)

Candied Yam Cannoli: Sweet cream of yams and ricotta topped with pecans (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 7)

Santa’s Crew: Elf Mint Chocolate Chip Shake, Reindeer Chocolate Shake, and Abominable Snowman (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 6)

Santa Waffle: Freshly-baked waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, and chocolate chips (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 6)

YeSake (Available Nov. 24 through Dec. 31)

Holiday Peppermint Chocolate Milk Boba Tea: Chocolate and peppermint tea latte made with boba pearls and whipped cream

Outdoor Bar Locations (Available Nov. 9 through Jan. 13)

Holiday Rum Punch: Bols Blackberry Brandy, Bols Crème de Banana Liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, orange tangerine syrup, and orange juice garnished with an orange wedge (New)

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 2; mobile order available)

Minnie Gingerbread Bundt Cake: Gingerbread Bundt cake with cream cheese icing (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available Nov. 26 through Dec. 31)

Mickey Santa Hat Tart: Vanilla tart with pistachio cake, chai mousse, and caramel ganache

Jambo House Lobby Pop-up Shop (Available Nov. 22 through Dec. 31)

Gingeraffe Cookie: Sugar cookie, gingerbread cookie, white chocolate, M&M’S chocolate candies, and a holiday wreath (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available Nov. 27 through Dec. 31; mobile order available)

Deer Holly Day Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate ganache and topped with a peanut butter-cream cheese buttercream

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beaches and Cream Soda Shop (Available Nov. 26 through Dec. 31)

Holiday Shake: Cookie butter milkshake with caramel drizzle and holiday sprinkles topped with a Christmas tree cupcake

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Mobile order available)

Frosted Croissant Roll: Rolled croissant dough filled with a hot chocolate-marshmallow filling (New) (Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 2)

Peppermint Brownie Cheesecake: Brownie base, peppermint cheesecake, and holiday sprinkles (Available Nov. 27 through Dec. 26)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market (Mobile order available)

Snowman Blondie: Chocolate chip and peppermint blondie topped with brown butter-chocolate mousse, vanilla bean whipped cream, and white chocolate (Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 2)

Peppermint Brownie Cheesecake: Brownie base, peppermint cheesecake, and holiday sprinkles (Available Nov. 27 through Dec. 26)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available Dec. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Holiday Cranberry Frangipane Cake: Almond frangipane with cranberry-cherry gel, white chocolate mousse, and salted honey whip (New)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available Dec. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Present Peppermint Brownie Pop: Brownie filled with house-made peppermint patty enrobed in white chocolate (New)

Snowman Choux: Pâte à choux filled with spiced mousse and chocolate Bavarian cream

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available through Jan. 2; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette only)

Holiday Ornament Cupcake: Christmas confetti cupcake, cream cheese mousse, and buttercream

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Capt. Cook’s and Kona Island (Available Dec. 17 through 31; mobile order available at Capt. Cook’s)

Tropical Holiday Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, peppermint mousse, streusel, and chocolate décor

Pineapple Lanai (Available Dec. 1 through 31)

‘Olu Mel Holiday Float: DOLE Whip lime float with pineapple juice, ‘Olu Mel White chocolate piece, and strawberry popping candy

Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 7)

Jingle Jammer: Cranberry, pineapple, cinnamon, falernum, and a splash of fresh lime juice (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Mele Kaliki Mai Tai: Plantation Original Dark Rum, Bacardí Superior Rum, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram Liqueur, cranberry juice, orgeat, and cinnamon with a splash of fresh lime juice and a cinnamon stick

Tropical Snowstorm: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, coconut cream with cinnamon, orgeat, and falernum topped with cinnamon and nutmeg

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory and Riverside Mill Food Court (Available Nov. 27 through Dec. 26; mobile order available)

Peppermint Brownie Cheesecake: Brownie base, peppermint cheesecake, and holiday sprinkles

Scat Cat’s Club – Café at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Hot Cocoa Beignets: Trio of Mickey-shaped beignets with a dusting of hot cocoa powder, fudge drizzle, snowflake sprinkles, and a pipette of chocolate milk (New) (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 31)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available Nov. 26 through Jan. 2)

Chocolate-Peppermint Santa Hat: Dark chocolate mousse, white chocolate-peppermint mousse, and a mint marshmallow

Gingerbread Cookie: European-style gingerbread, dark chocolate, and sugar glaze

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Mobile order available)

Peppermint Igloo: White chocolate igloo filled with white chocolate-peppermint mousse and dark chocolate cake (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Dec. 30)

Available at Various Disney Resort Hotel Food Courts (Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 31; mobile order available)

Walking in a Plant-based Snow Land: Chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream and a flurry of snowflake sprinkles (Plant-based); Available at the following locations: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter



Available at Various Table-Service Restaurants (Available through Jan. 7)

Gingerbread Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, RumChata Liqueur, and gingerbread spice featuring a rim of homemade gingerbread from the bakery teams

Available at Select Deluxe & Specialty Resort Locations (Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 1)

Holiday Fruitcake Mule: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. apple blossom bitters, cranberry juice, and rosemary topped with ginger beer (New)

Holiday Fruitcake Old-Fashioned: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. apple blossom bitters, cranberry, lemon, and rosemary (New)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Holiday Minnie Bundt Cake: Spice cake rolled in cinnamon-sugar with apple pie filling topped with spiced maple buttercream and salted caramel icing

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa with Cherry Bourbon topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce

Backlot Express (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie: Red velvet cake, candy cane buttercream, and holiday sprinkles

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa with Cherry Bourbon topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce

Hollywood Scoops (Available through Jan. 1)

Candy Cane Milkshake: Chocolate cake doughnut, mint doughnut icing, and candy cane sprinkles

PizzeRizzo (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Melted Snowman Sugar Cookie: Sugar cookie with red and green sugar, white chocolate, marshmallow, dark chocolate top hat, raspberry-chocolate twigs, orange sprinkle, and chocolate-covered cocoa nibs

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa with Cherry Bourbon topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce

Rosie’s All-American Café (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Santa Mickey Cupcake: Chocolate cake filled with mocha fudge and topped with red almond buttercream, white chocolate, and dark chocolate Mickey ears

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa with Cherry Bourbon topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce

The Trolley Car Café (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 1)

Mickey Gingerbread Cookie

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie: Red velvet cake, candy cane buttercream, and holiday sprinkle

Woody’s Lunch Box (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 31; mobile order available)

Hot Chocolate Lunch Box Tart: Chocolate fudge filling, hot chocolate-marshmallow fondant, and mini marshmallows

Dockside Diner and Outdoor Vending Carts Near Grand Avenue, the Tip Board, and the Main Entrance (Available through Jan. 1)

Holiday Mickey Brownie: Mickey-shaped chocolate brownie with holiday sprinkles

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Creature Comforts (Available Dec. 22 through 31)

Mickey Holiday Mousse Dome: Amaretto-chocolate mousse, cherry-cranberry coulis, orange-chocolate cake, white chocolate glaçage, and chocolate Mickey ears

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus (Available Dec. 1 through 29; mobile order available)

Merry Menagerie Cupcake: Gingerbread cupcake with cream cheese filling and frosting

Satu’li Canteen (Available Dec. 22 through 31; mobile order)

Peppermint Cream Cheese Mousse: Peppermint-cream cheese mousse, peppermint sauce, peppermint candy pieces, and chocolate cookie crumbs

Magic Kingdom Park

Cheshire Café (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31; mobile order available)

Peppermint Éclair: Eclair filled with white chocolate peppermint mousse and topped with peppermint mousse and chocolate pieces (New)

Columbia Harbour House (Available Nov. 9 through Dec. 31; mobile order available)

Maple-Mustard Glazed Salmon served with green beans and rice (New)

Limited-Time Novelties Available Throughout the Resort

Mickey Mouse Toy Soldier Bucket (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last): Launching at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on Nov. 9 at popcorn carts throughout Magic Kingdom Park

Donald Duck Christmas Tree Sipper (New)(Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last): Launching at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at select locations in Magic Kingdom Park starting Nov. 9 Select locations at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios starting Nov. 11

