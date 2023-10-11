New Disney Springs Mural From TRATOS Celebrates Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month

According to Disney Parks Blog, there is a new mural at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression, created by Cuban American artists Katerina Santos and Juan Travieso, known together as TRATOS.

What’s Happening:

There's a brand new mural at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression. This was created by Cuban American artists Katerina Santos and Juan Travieso, known together as TRATOS.

The artwork is a love letter to their son and a celebration of Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month at Walt Disney World

The artwork has really resonated with cast members, and say it is amazing to see Hispanic culture, family and love represented in such a beautiful art piece.

Disney Parks Blog learned the story in the process of creating the piece titled “El Nido” which translates to “The Nest.”

“We want people to feel the happiness and joy that (our son) Luka brings into our life,” said Santos when explaining how she hopes people connect with the art.

TRATOS’ work joins that of other Hispanic artists like Ernesto Maranje.

His mural, “The Path to Everywhere,” touches on childhood memories and nostalgia to bring to life “the magic that Disney has inspired for generations.”

The Disney Springs Art Walk is a platform for talented artists from different cultures and backgrounds to showcase all of their beautiful work to those visiting Walt Disney World.