Photos: eet by Maneet Chauhan Now Open at Disney Springs

eet by Maneet Chauhan, a new modern Indian restaurant, officially opened this week at Disney Springs and we stopped by today to check it out.

eet by Maneet Chauhan is located in the Marketplace area of Disney Springs, near Earl of Sandwich.

The new restaurant offers shareables like Bread Service, market fresh salads, pizza and breads and even a build your own bowl offering.

Of course, there is also a kids menu featuring pizza, sliders and chicken fingers, as well las desserts and signature drinks.

Once entering the restaurant, guests are directed to a counter where they will place there order, but not before passing a case full of eet merchandise.

Guests can then take a seat with a pager and their food is brought to their table.

Of course, we had to try the Bread Service with Pimento Whipped Paneer.

You can get a closer look at the full menu for eet by Maneet Chauhan here