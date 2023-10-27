Menu Revealed for New Modern Indian Restaurant eet Opening Soon at Disney Springs

Walt Disney World has revealed the menu for the new Indian restaurant named eet, coming soon to Disney Springs.
What's Happening:
- Disney revealed the menu for the new restaurant eet through their Disney Eats Instagram.
- Maneet Chauhan, the acclaimed James Beard Award-winning chef and Food Network star, and Vivek Deora, international hospitality entrepreneur, are bringing their famed Indian cuisine to Disney Springs with the opening of eet later this year.
- Enjoy shareable dishes for everyone at the table, like the eet Bread Service with Pimento Whipped Paneer or the Tandoori Chicken Poutine. You can also order market fresh salads or build your own bowl filled with rice and a kebab. End your meal on a sweet note when you choose a delectable dessert like the Chocolate and Strawberry Naan or the Gulab Jamun Cheesecake.
- The new restaurant will be located in the Disney Springs Marketplace, in the former location of Wolfgang Puck Express, near Disney’s Days of Christmas.
- The full menu for eet is now available to view at DisneySprings.com.
