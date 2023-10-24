Disney After Hours Events Return in 2024 at Walt Disney World Resort

According to Disney Parks Blog, Disney After Hours events will be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort starting in January 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Disney After Hours events are returning to Walt Disney World Resort on January 10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, January 11 at Magic Kingdom Park, and February 2 at EPCOT.
- This is a separate ticketed event, giving guests three extra hours to ride popular attractions, see characters, and have complimentary snacks including ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select beverages at a variety of locations throughout the park each event night.
- This event offers a limited number of tickets, which means shorter wait times for attractions and character meet-and-greets.
- The nighttime fireworks spectacular Enchantment will also return exclusively for the Magic Kingdom event..
- Those who arrive early will have the opportunity to see both Happily Ever After and Enchantment.
- TRON Lightcycle / Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be open for Disney After Hours as well.
Disney After Hours Event Dates and Times:
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: January 10 through April 10, 2024
- 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Magic Kingdom: January 11 through April 8, 2024
- 10 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
- EPCOT: February 2 through April 4, 2024
- 10 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
- Guests can enter the park beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets:
- Booked guests at Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can purchase tickets starting November 7 by calling 407-W-Disney. Event tickets can be purchased online by all guests starting November 14.
- Ticket prices range from $155 to $175 (plus tax) for Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. EPCOT After Hours ticket pricing ranges from $149 to $159 (plus tax).
- There are specially priced tickets available for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members.
