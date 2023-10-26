Photos – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Merchandise Now Available in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser may be closed, but guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can still pick up some Chandrila Star Line merchandise in a couple of locations.

We headed into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

All kinds of costume apparel and accessories was available in this shop, found in the marketplace area of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Additional Galactic Starcruise merchandise has also been spotted in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

And while you might expect to see some of that merchandise in the shops of Batuu, we also noticed some more elsewhere in the park.

Keystone Clothiers, located near the entrance to the park, also had some merchandise from the Galactic Starcruiser.

Here, guests could find more apparel and accessories, including a captain’s hat, as well as toys, patches, keychains and more.

However, we did notice that most of the Galactic Starcuriser was nearly sold out upon leaving the park earlier today so there may not be much left in stock for long.

More on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:

After only being open for just over a year, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser held its final voyage on September 28th-30th, 2023.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, shared a tease

Disney reportedly sent out surveys to guests who enjoyed one of the last voyages of the Galactic Starcruiser, indicating potential plans to resurrect the now closed experience.

As for our experience with the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, you can check out “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” below: