Josh D’Amaro Teases “Something Will Happen” with the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, shared a tease that “something will happen” with the soon-to-close Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World.

After only being open for just over a year, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will hold its final voyage on September 28th-30th, 2023.

Disney has stated that they “want to deliver immersive experiences at an even greater scale, so we are taking this creative spirit and all we’ve learned with this premium, boutique experience of 100 rooms to focus on future initiatives that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

D’Amaro also commented on what he believes was successful about the experience: “Raise the bar. Try things that the guests aren't even asking for because they don't know to ask for that. I know not everything's going to work. What did work, though, is we took creativity and storytelling to a completely new level, to a level that had never existed before. … It didn't work commercially. And so, when we realized that, you just make a call and move on.”

Another option was to retheme the entire hotel to The Mandalorian , with Imagineers reportedly at the site as recently as last week, looking at ways they could retrofit or change the experience.

Ultimately, these plans were shut down by Disney CEO Bob Iger, as yet another problem inherited from his predecessor, Bob Chapek.