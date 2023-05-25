New Report Gives New Details Behind the Imminent Closure of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

A new report from The Wrap has detailed some of Disney’s ideas to potentially save the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser before the decision was ultimately made to shutter the boutique hotel.

What’s Happening:

announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser would be closing permanently at the end of September 2023

The news was so abrupt that the venue’s cast members didn’t know about the closure until the news broke online.

The Galactic Starcruiser became a “dumping ground” of sorts for elements of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Following an initial burst of demand at opening, demand for the Galactic Starcruiser had all but dried up. “Once you went through the one-percenters who could afford it and the fanatical Star Wars fans who would sell their mother to do it, you were done,” a Disney insider told TheWrap.

Disney considered a number of plans to fix the situation, such as tours of the facilities for those already staying at Walt Disney World, with access to the bar, dinner show, and gift shop.

Another option was to retheme the entire hotel to The Mandalorian , with Imagineers reportedly at the site as recently as last week, looking at ways they could retrofit or change the experience.

