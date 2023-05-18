Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Permanently Closing at Walt Disney World This September

Walt Disney World has announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be closing permanently this September.

What’s Happening:

After only being open for just over a year, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will hold its final voyage on September 28th-30th, 2023.

Disney has stated that they “want to deliver immersive experiences at an even greater scale, so we are taking this creative spirit and all we’ve learned with this premium, boutique experience of 100 rooms to focus on future initiatives that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

The price point of the boutique hotel was one of the key factors that turned away many guests, with prices going as high as $5,999 for 4 guests.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World did represent a first-of-its-kind new form of highly immersive entertainment unlike anything that’s been done before.

Disney looks forward to delivering an excellent experience for guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months.

Disney will be suspending new bookings until May 26 in order to rebook guests that are on voyages that will be canceled.

Check out our complete coverage

What They’re Saying:

Walt Disney World spokesperson: “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”