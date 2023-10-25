We may still have about a month left of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, but Walt Disney World is already looking ahead to next year. The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns January 12, 2024.
- At the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024, guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.
- The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals.
- Of course, Food Studios will once again pop up around EPCOT to allow guests to taste their way through the festival as well.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024 will run January 12 through February 19.
- Be sure to check back for more announcements regarding the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024.
Last year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:
- Last year’s festival saw the debut of a Figment-inspired Beacon of Magic show on Spaceship Earth.
- The festival of course featured some fun new, mostly Figment-themed, merchandise exclusive to the event.
- It also featured the returning favorite “Chalk Full of Characters,” where guests are encouraged to find charming chalk drawings of Disney characters through the pavilions, some more obvious than others, as they explore World Showcase.!
- Guests could also explore Figment’s Inspiration Station, a new area located inside the Odyssey Pavilion which featured fun interactive elements and colorful nods to the beloved character.
