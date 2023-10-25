We may still have about a month left of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, but Walt Disney World is already looking ahead to next year. The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns January 12, 2024.

At the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024, guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.

The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals.

Of course, Food Studios will once again pop up around EPCOT to allow guests to taste their way through the festival as well.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024 will run January 12 through February 19.

Be sure to check back for more announcements regarding the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024.

