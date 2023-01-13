Photos: Figment’s Inspiration Station Brings a Spark of Classic EPCOT to the Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has officially kicked off, and the highlight of the Festival for EPCOT fans is sure to be Figment’s Inspiration Station. This new area located inside the Odyssey Pavilion features fun interactive elements and colorful nods to the beloved character.

Approaching the Odyssey Pavilion, guests are immediately greeted by the fun of bubble machines.

The artwork on the walls inside Figment’s Inspiration Station takes some inspiration from the load area mural from the original version of Journey into Imagination, complete with projections of Figment that were used in the old ImageWorks.

Speaking of the original ImageWorks, one of the pin art boards from the old location, which sat in storage for over 20 years, has been brought out and restored for guests to use. A real treat for fans of classic EPCOT Center!

Figment can be found looking over his Inspiration Station, as an old figure used in the original Journey into Imagination, that can usually be found at the Creations Shop, has been brought over to the Odyssey Pavilion.

Fans of Figment can even pick up this wonderful cup, containing a grape smoothie. Check out our report from yesterday for a more in-depth look at some more Festival of the Arts food and merchandise.

Figment’s Inspiration Station also serves as the Mobile Order pick-up location for the infamous Figment Popcorn Bucket. This year, it’s only available through Mobile Order, and times are likely to book up fast, so be sure to order it early in your visit!

The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs daily from January 13th through February 20th.