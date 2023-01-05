Popular Figment Popcorn Bucket Returns This Year for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The infamous Figment popcorn bucket will be returning this year to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts starting January 13th.

What's Happening:

The Figment popcorn bucket will be on sale again in 2023 for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World

This famous bucket made headlines in Disney news

This year, Figment will be decked out with a new EPCOT 40th Anniversary strap.

There will be a limit of two popcorn buckets per customer.

You’ll be able to purchase it at the new Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic.

No word yet on if the popcorn bucket will also be available via Mobile Order, as it was last year.

Disney shared a TikTok announcing the return:

