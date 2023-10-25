Disney Skyliner Closing for Routine Maintenance in January 2024

If you’re looking to stay at Walt Disney World this upcoming January, specifically at a hotel serviced by the Disney Skyliner, then be aware of a newly announced refurbishment for the transportation system.

What’s Happening:

  • All lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance in January 2024.
  • This will affect guests staying at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.
  • From January 16th-21st, the line to Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation, as well as the Disney’s Hollywood Studios line will be closed.
  • The line going from Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort to EPCOT’s International Gateway (via Disney’s Riviera Resort) will be closed for a little longer, from January 16th-27th
  • Bus transportation will be available at all Disney Skyliner resorts throughout the planned closure.

