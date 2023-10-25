Disney Skyliner Closing for Routine Maintenance in January 2024

If you’re looking to stay at Walt Disney World this upcoming January, specifically at a hotel serviced by the Disney Skyliner, then be aware of a newly announced refurbishment for the transportation system.
What’s Happening:
- All lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance in January 2024.
- This will affect guests staying at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.
- From January 16th-21st, the line to Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation, as well as the Disney’s Hollywood Studios line will be closed.
- The line going from Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort to EPCOT’s International Gateway (via Disney’s Riviera Resort) will be closed for a little longer, from January 16th-27th
- Bus transportation will be available at all Disney Skyliner resorts throughout the planned closure.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return January 12th through February 19th, 2024.
- Disney After Hours events will be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort starting in January 2024.
- Walt Disney World has revealed more details about Disney Jollywood Nights, including two all-new shows, new costumes for Mickey and friends, and more!
- Frozen friends from Arendelle are conjuring up something new and extra-special just for the holidays at the Magic Kingdom.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com